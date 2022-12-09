Britain's 'best head teacher' on £158k salary suspended under investigation by her academy trust

9 December 2022, 14:42

Karen Hutchings, head of New Park Primary School in Kensington, Liverpool, and CEO of the Sail Academy Trust, has a reputation for turning failing schools around.
Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

An award-winning headteacher has been suspended by her academy trust pending an investigation.

Karen Hutchings, head of New Park Primary School in Kensington, Liverpool, and CEO of the Sail Academy Trust, has a reputation for turning failing schools around.

In 2016, she was given the prestigous 'Headteacher of the Year' gong at the Times Educational Supplement (TES) awards.

At the time, Ann Mroz, then editor of the publication, said: 'Karen Hutchings is a shining example of a headteacher who epitomises inspirational leadership.'

A statement from Sail Academy today confirming her suspension read: 'Karen Hutchings has been suspended and is under investigation.'

A representative for Mrs Hutchings told the Liverpool Echo she had no comment on the matter

Mrs Hutchings said at the time she was stunned 'a little girl from Norris Green' had been handed the award ahead of leading secondary heads at the London ceremony.

In November 2021, her £158,389 salary was subject to a row between the academy and the unions.

Sail Academy Trust was accused of denying staff 'proper pay and conditions' at New Park Primary and its other school, Roscoe Primary School in Clubmoor.

A joint statement issued by complainants said: 'These salaries are far in excess of the largest salaries that are permissible in the national pay and conditions of service for teachers for schools of the size of New Park and Roscoe.'

The trust strongly denied that its executive team were overpaid, and called claims made by the unions 'erroneous and malicious'.

It's understood deputy headteacher Kelly Ann Poulson has been made acting head while the investigation process is ongoing.

