Britain’s cheapest and most expensive supermarkets ranked - with Aldi coming out on top

The UK's cheapest supermarket has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Britain’s cheapest supermarket has been named as Aldi in an analysis by consumer experts at Which?

Researchers regularly compare the cost of an average shop of 40 items at eight of the UK’s big supermarkets.

In the latest study for April, Aldi came out cheapest - with a basket costing £68.60.

Lidl was second cheapest at £70.51.

Waitrose was the most expensive UK supermarket - with the basket coming in at £86.91 - 23.5 per cent more than Aldi.

For a bigger shop of 131 items with branded products, which Aldi and Lidl do not stock, Asda was the cheapest - coming in at £332.40.

Wagner boss shuts down Russian claims of huge losses for Ukraine as 'absurd science fiction' as counter-offensive begins

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Morrisons was the next cheapest at £334.47. Waitrose was the most expensive supermarket for the bigger shop - coming in at £363.99.

Which? retail editor Ele Clark said today: “The price of food and drink is continuing to soar, as people suffer through the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“It's no surprise to see many shoppers turning to discounters like Aldi and Lidl when our research shows they could make savings of more than £18 on a basket of everyday groceries.”

Which? said its analysis showed that 'shoppers can make considerable savings on their groceries depending on where they buy their food'.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We know it is a difficult time for many and we're proud to have consistently been the cheapest supermarket in the UK - supporting our customers when it matters the most.”

Last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) put food and drink price inflation at 19.1 per cent.

Average price for 40 items