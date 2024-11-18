Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found dead at home days after being released from hospital

Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found hanged days after being released from hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Britain's Got Talent contestant, Kerrie-Anne Donaldson, was found dead at home just days after being discharged from hospital, and inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kerrie-Anne Donaldson reached the semi-final of the hit ITV show in 2014 as part of the dance troupe Kings and Queens.

The group included soon-to-be Strictly stars Neil and Katya Jones, with 38-year-old Donaldson later revealing that her life was not as "shiny as it seems" in a haunting Instagram post that saw her speak of "inner demons".

Ms Donaldson died in June last year in her home town of Farnborough, Hampshire.

She was found hanged at the property days after being held in police custody for an undisclosed reason, Winchester Coroner's Court heard on Monday.

Kerri-Anne had been reported missing hours earlier, the inquest hearing heard, before she was found and later admitted to a hospital in Lyne, Surrey.

Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found hanged days after being released from hospital. Picture: Instagram

It has led the family to raise questions over police and hospital safeguarding measures.

Coroner Jason Pegg told a pre-inquest review hearing that a post-mortem exam carried out after her death concluded the dancer died by "hanging".

Read more: Man pleads guilty to owning 'dangerously out-of-control' XL bully after pet savaged and killed next door neighbour

Read more: Health chiefs issue rare amber alert for cold weather as temperatures set to plummet

He added that this is an "unnatural cause of death", therefore "an inquest hearing" must follow.

During the hearing, Mr Pegg said the dancer was found "soon after" she went missing.

A lawyer representing the family said they still have "questions" over the "processes and procedures" at the hospital Ms Donaldson entered prior to her death.

"[The inquest will look at] how Kerrie-Anne, who was jut 38 at the time of her passing, came to find herself in the circumstances that resulted in her hanging," he continued.

Ms Donaldson died in June last year in her home town of Farnborough, Hampshire, shortly after being released from hospital following an overdose. Picture: Instagram

"The purpose of today, really, is to ensure that all interested parties have the evidence that is available.

"The other matters, which needs to be addressed today, is which witnesses [will be called]," the coroner added.

"The other issue to address in this hearing is what evidence, if any is outstanding.

"The coroner gave a brief overview of the days preceding the dancer's death," the coroner added.

"My understanding is that Kerrie-Anne was in custody on June 4,' he told the court. She was then reported missing.

"She was then found having taken an overdose in Woking, Surrey," he continued.

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (right), arrive at the Britain's Got Talent photocall at The Lowry, Manchester. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 5, 2020. See PA story SHOWBIZ BGT. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. Picture: Alamy

"She was taken to St Peters hospital to have a psychiatric review, then she was discharged into the care of her sister.

Adding: "The last time that Kerrie-Anne was seen was at 11 o'clock on the 6th of June."

A full inquest hearing is scheduled for next year.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visit samaritans.org or visit thecalmzone.net/get-support