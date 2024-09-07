Britain's Jack Draper loses first grand slam semi-final as US Open journey ends in heartbreak

By Henry Moore

British number one Jack Draper saw his US Open dream end in semi-final heartbreak on Friday following a defeat to Jannik Sinner.

The 22-year-old had been on a stunning run in New York as he looked to repeat the legendary feats of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu by winning the coveted US Open.

Draper made his way to the last four without dropping a single set but came face-to-face with the world number one tonight, coming up short in a 7-5 7-6 (3) 6-2 loss.

It was a dramatic night in New York, with Draper succumbing to physical exertion and vomiting four times during the match.

There was also a fitness concern for Sinner, 33, who needed a medical timeout for treatment after falling on his left wrist during a thrilling point.

The injury did not seem to affect him, though, and he raised his game brilliantly in a second-set tiebreak to take full control.

Jack Draper, left, of Great Britain, hugs Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships. Picture: Alamy

Sinner made headlines recently following his anti-doping scandal, where he avoided a ban despite two positive tests earlier in the year.

Following the match, he hailed Draper, praising him as a “good friend.”

Speaking after his quarter-final win earlier this week, Draper said: "It's amazing. Honestly, to be out here my first match on the biggest court in the world it's a dream come true for me.

"It means the world."

He continued: "I think I played a solid match. I feel the best fitness-wise I've been in a long, long time and I think that's where Alex has got me in the past.

Jack Draper, of Great Britain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinals. Picture: Alamy

"I also think he was maybe struggling a bit today with something which may have helped me a little bit.

"But credit to Alex he's an amazing fighter and an unbelievable player and we're going to have many more battles to come."

Jack Draper became the first British man to reach the US Open semi-final since Andy Murray in 2012.