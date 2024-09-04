Britain's Jack Draper reaches first grand slam semi-final after victory in US Open

Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates winning against Alex De Minaur of Australia. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

British tennis number one Jack Draper has reached his first Grand Slam semi-final after beating Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets at the US Open.

In another dominant performance, Draper beat the tenth seed 6-3 7-5 6-2 and will now face Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Speaking after his quarter-final win, Draper said: "It's amazing. Honestly, to be out here my first match on the biggest court in the world it's a dream come true for me.

"It means the world."

He continued: "I think I played a solid match. I feel the best fitness-wise I've been in a long, long time and I think that's where Alex has got me in the past.

"I also think he was maybe struggling a bit today with something which may have helped me a little bit.

"But credit to Alex he's an amazing fighter and an unbelievable player and we're going to have many more battles to come."

Jack Draper becomes the first British man to reach the US Open semi-final since Andy Murray in 2012.

In 2021, British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu made history as she won the US Open at just 18 years old.

The star has flattered to deceive since her historic win, with her career being halted by injuries.