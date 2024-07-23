Breaking News

Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian Charlotte Dujardin pulls out of Paris games after 'error of judgement'

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Britain's joint-most decorated female olympian Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making "an error of judgement" during a coaching session.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dujardin, a six-time Olympic medallist, has decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident.

The 39-year-old dressage medallist also said she was under investigation from the British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage.

She has said in a statement: "A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors."

She'd been expected to compete in both the individual dressage and team event in Paris.

Dujardin won team and individual gold medals at the London 2012 Games before claiming individual gold and team silver four years later in Rio and two bronzes at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

This is a breaking news story. There is more to follow.