Britain's 'kindest' plumber has citizen award rescinded after he faked stories about helping vulnerable people

17 May 2024, 11:33 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 11:35

Britain's 'kindest' plumber has citizen award rescinded after he faked stories about helping vulnerable people
Britain's 'kindest' plumber has citizen award rescinded after he faked stories about helping vulnerable people. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A man once dubbed Britain's 'kindest plumber' has had his British Citizen Award rescinded after an investigation alleged he used fake stories to raise millions of pounds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Anderson from Burnley, the boss of social enterprise Depher CIC, was awarded the accolade in 2023 for fixing the pipes and boilers for struggling customers free of charge.

But the plumber and his firm are now under investigation after allegations he used vulnerable people's photos without consent and claimed he saved an elderly woman from suicide when she actually died several years earlier.

Mr Anderson raised some £2 million but was accused in the BBC investigation of using the money on a house and a car. He denies the allegations.

A spokesperson for the British Citizen Awards said allegations that had arisen over Mr Anderson's actions did not "align with our values".

"We pride ourselves in recognising individuals across the UK who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on their communities and charities."

James Anderson of Depher CIC
James Anderson of Depher CIC. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Schoolboy could be expelled for not cutting his hair, as he slams 'disrespectful' treatment

Read More: TikToker bragged 'I'm a bad girl' after 'stabbing housemate 26 times' when he let therapy dog escape, court hears

The Fundraising Regulator is now carrying out an investigation to determine whether Depher breached fundraising regulations, while the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it has received four complaints which are under review.

Depher CIC - short for disability and elderly plumbing and heating emergency repair - went viral in 2019 and claims to have helped thousands of elderly and disabled people for free.

Celebrities including Hugh Grant and Lily Allen reportedly donated tens of thousands of pounds to Depher.

He was also handed a Pride of Manchester award even received letters of thanks from the late Queen and the King. He has since appeared on the likes of Good Morning Britain, BBC Breakfast, The One Show and The Russell Howard Hour.

Mr Anderson denied some of the allegations but apologised and admitted he had "made mistakes".

Speaking to the BBC from his Burnley offices, Mr Anderson said: "I know I've done it wrong. I apologise. But what can I do? I haven't got a magic stick. I'm not Harry Potter."

He pledged to return some of the donated money connected with specific allegations, including a reported £75,000 from Hugh Grant.

"I apologise, I really do apologise. And I hope you can find it in your heart to accept it.

"I'm really sorry and I will make amends."

Since the allegations surfaced, Mr Anderson made a series of posts to his Facebook page highlighting dozens of images of people his company are said to have helped.

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein reportedly donated £75,000 to Depher CIC
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein reportedly donated £75,000 to Depher CIC. Picture: Alamy

He said in an X post on Wednesday last week: "The BBC News and online trolls are trying to shut Depher CIC Community initiative down."

"They will show warranted questions about safeguarding and pictures, mistakes that have been made over the years, mistakes that have now been apologised for and training is now in place to stop it from happening again.

"Also about how we spend our income, what we pay for etc."

A spokesperson for the Fundraising Regulator said: "The Fundraising Regulator has opened an investigation into Depher CIC to determine whether or not its fundraising has breached sections of the Code of Fundraising Practice.

"The Fundraising Regulator cannot comment on this investigation while it is ongoing."

An ICO spokesperson said: "All organisations must be clear and transparent with people about how and why they collect and intend to use their data.

"This ensures people can make a fully informed decision about their personal information and know what they are consenting to.

"Anyone who has concerns about how their information has been used can complain to us."

LBC contacted Mr Anderson and Depher CIC for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler handcuffed by police near PGA Championship course

Greggs is set to open eight new stores in the coming weeks.

Greggs to open new stores across the UK in just weeks - is your area on the list?

South Africa Building Collapse

South Africa ends rescue efforts at building that collapsed killing 33 people

China Russia

Putin says Russia wants buffer zone in Kharkiv but has no plans to capture city

Scrapping VAR

Scrapping VAR is the stupidest thing the Premier League could do - here's why

The shoplifter was jailed

Shoplifter shoves over elderly women as he steals meat from supermarket, before assaulting female police officers

Ahmed Ali Alid was convicted following the fatal attack in Hartlepool in October

Asylum seeker who stabbed pensioner to death at random as 'revenge' for Israel-Hamas conflict jailed for life

Vatican Apparitions

Vatican renews process for evaluating ‘visions’ of Virgin Mary to combat hoaxers

Floating pier

First deliveries of aid for Gaza Strip move across newly built floating pier

World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel tells UN top court South Africa making a ‘mockery’ of charge of genocide

France Shooting

French police shoot dead armed man suspected of planning synagogue attack

59th ACM Awards – Show

Lainey Wilson takes top honour at 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards

APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas

Severe storms kill at least four people in Houston

EU flag in front of Berlaymont building facade

Eight EU members say Syria should be reassessed for voluntary refugee returns

Winter Swan-Miller (left) is accused of stabbing to death Stuart Crocker (right) after her Pomeranian therapy dog (centre) escaped from her home in Hampshire

TikToker bragged 'I'm a bad girl' after 'stabbing housemate 26 times' when he let therapy dog escape, court hears

North Korea

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles day after US and South Korea jet drill

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt delivered his speech from behind a lectern emblazoned with 'Labour's Tax rises'

Labour ‘will help themselves to your family’s wallets,’ Jeremy Hunt claims, as he says tax cuts to come under Tories
Russia Ukraine War

Massive Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea cuts power in Sevastopol

Farouk James

Schoolboy could be expelled for not cutting his hair, as he slams 'disrespectful' treatment
Dana Abuqamar, 19, has said she's had her student visa revoked

Palestinian student who said she was ‘full of pride’ at Hamas October 7 attack has visa revoked
South West Water boss Susan Davy has apologised

Water boss 'truly sorry' for parasites in Devon supply, as a grandmother is rushed to hospital among 'hundreds ill'
Rouen's synagogue

Police shoot dead armed man trying to 'burn synagogue' in France

Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right)

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to have parole hearing held in public after 36 years in prison
Court delays are preventing rape victims from coming forward, a senior police commander has said.

Court delays preventing rape victims from coming forward, says senior police commander

Warm weather is set to return

Exact dates hot weather to return with temperatures to reach high 20s in 'mini-heatwave'

Captain Adrian Coghill has been expelled from Russia

Russia expels British diplomat, after UK orders Moscow's military attache to leave 'for spying'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit