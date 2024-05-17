Britain's 'kindest' plumber has citizen award rescinded after he faked stories about helping vulnerable people

Britain's 'kindest' plumber has citizen award rescinded after he faked stories about helping vulnerable people. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A man once dubbed Britain's 'kindest plumber' has had his British Citizen Award rescinded after an investigation alleged he used fake stories to raise millions of pounds.

James Anderson from Burnley, the boss of social enterprise Depher CIC, was awarded the accolade in 2023 for fixing the pipes and boilers for struggling customers free of charge.

But the plumber and his firm are now under investigation after allegations he used vulnerable people's photos without consent and claimed he saved an elderly woman from suicide when she actually died several years earlier.

Mr Anderson raised some £2 million but was accused in the BBC investigation of using the money on a house and a car. He denies the allegations.

A spokesperson for the British Citizen Awards said allegations that had arisen over Mr Anderson's actions did not "align with our values".

"We pride ourselves in recognising individuals across the UK who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on their communities and charities."

James Anderson of Depher CIC. Picture: Alamy

The Fundraising Regulator is now carrying out an investigation to determine whether Depher breached fundraising regulations, while the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it has received four complaints which are under review.

Depher CIC - short for disability and elderly plumbing and heating emergency repair - went viral in 2019 and claims to have helped thousands of elderly and disabled people for free.

Celebrities including Hugh Grant and Lily Allen reportedly donated tens of thousands of pounds to Depher.

He was also handed a Pride of Manchester award even received letters of thanks from the late Queen and the King. He has since appeared on the likes of Good Morning Britain, BBC Breakfast, The One Show and The Russell Howard Hour.

Mr Anderson denied some of the allegations but apologised and admitted he had "made mistakes".

Speaking to the BBC from his Burnley offices, Mr Anderson said: "I know I've done it wrong. I apologise. But what can I do? I haven't got a magic stick. I'm not Harry Potter."

He pledged to return some of the donated money connected with specific allegations, including a reported £75,000 from Hugh Grant.

"I apologise, I really do apologise. And I hope you can find it in your heart to accept it.

"I'm really sorry and I will make amends."

Since the allegations surfaced, Mr Anderson made a series of posts to his Facebook page highlighting dozens of images of people his company are said to have helped.

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein reportedly donated £75,000 to Depher CIC. Picture: Alamy

He said in an X post on Wednesday last week: "The BBC News and online trolls are trying to shut Depher CIC Community initiative down."

"They will show warranted questions about safeguarding and pictures, mistakes that have been made over the years, mistakes that have now been apologised for and training is now in place to stop it from happening again.

"Also about how we spend our income, what we pay for etc."

A spokesperson for the Fundraising Regulator said: "The Fundraising Regulator has opened an investigation into Depher CIC to determine whether or not its fundraising has breached sections of the Code of Fundraising Practice.

"The Fundraising Regulator cannot comment on this investigation while it is ongoing."

An ICO spokesperson said: "All organisations must be clear and transparent with people about how and why they collect and intend to use their data.

"This ensures people can make a fully informed decision about their personal information and know what they are consenting to.

"Anyone who has concerns about how their information has been used can complain to us."

LBC contacted Mr Anderson and Depher CIC for comment, but he did not immediately respond.