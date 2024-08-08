Britain's oldest rioter, 69, and man bitten on backside by police dog jailed as crackdown on far-right continues

William Morgan is among several more rioters who have been jailed on Thursday. Picture: Police/CPS

By Kit Heren

A 69-year-old grandfather has become the oldest rioter to be jailed, after he was sent to prison for 32 months for his part in violent disorder in Liverpool.

William Morgan of Walton, Liverpool, admitted violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

He was among several who were jailed on Thursday after taking part in the far-right riots that have rocked several towns and cities across England over the past week.

John O'Malley, 43, was also given a two year, eight-month prison sentence at Liverpool Crown Court for his role in a riot in Southport, the first town to experience violent disorder after the killing of three girls last Monday.

O'Malley was identified from footage in the violence on St Luke's Road in Southport on July 30. The sentencing judge told him: "There's very clear footage showing the developing disorder and you were at the front of what was essentially a baying mob."

William Morgan. Picture: Merseyside Police

Also at Liverpool Crown court, brothers Adam Wharton, 28, and Ellis Wharton, 22, were jailed for burglary with intent after admitting looting the Spellow Hub library on County Road in the Liverpool riots.

Adam Wharton was given 20 months, while Ellis Wharton was given 11, including three for assaulting a police officer.

At Teesside Crown Court, a couple who went to a riot in Hartlepool after enjoying an afternoon of bingo have both been jailed for two years and two months.

Steven Mailen, a 54-year-old former postmaster and school governor and Ryan Sheers, 29, both pleaded guilty to violent disorder in the north-eastern town.

Mailen, 54, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was described as "one of the main instigators" of the violent disorder.

Sheers, 29, of Powlett Road, Hartlepool, was bitten by a police dog on the backside, in footage that spread quickly around the internet.

The judge said Mailen and Sheers were "at the very forefront of the mob", and tried to push their way through a police cordon, with Mailen taunting officers and encouraging others to use violence towards them.

John O'Malley. Picture: CPS

In Plymouth, in Devon, a "thug" who claimed a rock police found in his pocket was "a healing stone" was jailed for two years and eight months.

Michael Williams, 51, of Sparkwell, Devon, had admitted violent disorder after being seen kicking another man. Judge Robert Linford said his claim about the rock was "ludicrous" and called him a thug who "ran amok" during Monday night's riot.

In video footage played to the court, Williams chanted "Allah, Allah, who the f*** is Allah" after his arrest, and swore at police several times. Edward Bailey, for Williams, said that he "had been drinking earlier that day" and "didn't set out on this particular evening with the intention of violence".

Sheers and Mailen. Picture: CPS

Meanwhile a man who spat at police and threatened to punch an officer during riots was jailed for two years and four months in Plymouth.

Daniel McGuire, 45, of Crescent Avenue, Plymouth, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to violent disorder on Monday.

Judge Linford, sentencing McGuire at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday, said the defendant had been drunk and came back to the scene after police asked him to leave.

He said McGuire was "seen to repeatedly spit at the police" and video footage showed him "swearing and threatening to punch the police".

McGuire's defence lawyer, said that he had broken an arm and was "sorry for spitting and he was so ashamed during his interview he could barely watch the video".

Three Plymouth rioters have been jailed. Picture: CPS

A man who attended a protest against fascism in Plymouth was jailed for 18 months after throwing missiles and swinging his motorbike helmet to knock a boy off his bike.

Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29, of Tavistock, Devon, admitted on Wednesday to a charge of violent disorder over Monday's incident.

Judge Linford, sentencing Ormond Skeaping at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday, said "you came to protest and to do so peacefully but things rapidly deteriorated".

It comes as the criminal justice response to the riots continues, with officers and the government hoping that prison sentences will act as a deterrent for people considering further violence.

In Manchester, a man pleaded guilty to violent disorder after admitting throwing bricks at police during disturbances outside a hotel in the city which was being used to house asylum seekers.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police launched a crackdown on those involved in far-right violence over the last week. Picture: Met

Paul Smith, 21, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning and was remanded in custody after he was seen throwing "what appeared to be a glass beer bottle" during disorder outside the Holiday Inn hotel on July 31.

Steven Miller, 38, who is also charged with violent disorder in connection with the same incident, gave no indication of plea.

Christopher Clayton, 66, is accused of participating in violent disorder in both Liverpool and Rotherham as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Leeds District Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The CPS said two further suspects had been charged with stirring up racial hatred.

Tyler Kay, 26, of Northampton, has been charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court, and Mark Heath, 45, of Lincolnshire, has been charged with publishing material to stir up racial hatred.

A man has also been charged following an investigation into the alleged posting of content online encouraging violence against police officers and promoting public disorder, Cumbria Police said.

Stuart Burns, 41, of Carlisle, has been charged with two counts of an offence under Section 127 of the Communications Act and is due to appear at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court.

Court appearances linked to rioting across the country are also expected in Hull, Stratford, Sheffield and South Tyneside magistrates' courts.

Several more people were jailed for their part in the riots on Wednesday - including one who punched a police officer, and another who tried to set fire to a police van.

Police raided other suspected wrongdoers in an early-morning raid in London on Thursday.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night, thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators took to the streets across the UK to quash fears of further violent disorder.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley joined the Thursday dawn, which took place across south London, saw 10 arrested, taking the total number arrested by the Met to 121.

Speaking on Thursday, Sir Mark said: “Our work to protect London and bring those responsible for recent disorder to justice continues.

10 people were arrested in a series of dawn raids. Picture: Met Police

The Met chief took time to praise the "strength of unity" seen in communities across the capital.

“Last night more than one thousand officers were deployed across the capital ready to respond to any scenes of disorder," he continued.

"Their efforts and the strength of unity demonstrated by London's communities resulted in a largely peaceful evening.

“Their efforts have resulted in a series of crucial arrests last night and in the early hours of this morning.

“What I want to make really clear is those we’ve arrested aren’t protestors, patriots or decent citizens. They’re thugs and criminals," he added.

"Around 70% have previous convictions for weapon possession, violence, drugs and other serious offences. Some have football banning orders. These are violent people taking to the streets under the guise of protest to engage in disorder."

The force now expects charges to be brought within 24 hours, the commissioner said.

It comes as the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, paid tribute to the work of the Met overnight and thanked the force for its "tireless" work.

Noting "there is no place for violence, racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism in our city", Mr Khan thanked local communities for standing united against hate.

the arrests targetted those who took part in riots over the last week. Picture: Met Police

Communities across the country came together last night amid reports of 100 far-right rallies in more than 40 towns and cities across the UK.

Thousands of anti-racism protestors gathered in Brighton, Bristol, Liverpool, Birmingham and London in a bid to counter far-Right rioters intent on violence.

Sir Mark said he was "really pleased" with how Wednesday evening played out, praising the “show of force” made by police departments across the UK.

"We put thousands of officers on the street and I think the show of force from the police and frankly the show of unity from communities, together defeated the challenges that we've seen," Sir Mark said.

He added: “[There were] a couple of locations where some local criminals turned out and tried to create a bit of anti-social behaviour and we arrested a few of them, but it was a very successful night and the fears of some sort of extreme-right disorder were abated."

Police officers on the streets of Hartlepool during last week's riot. Picture: Alamy

The Met chief warned that anyone who has taken part in riots over the last week will feel the full force of the law.

On Thursday, Mr Khan spoke out following a largely peaceful night of protests across the capital, saying: “I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding work of our police officers across London last night.

“And to those who came out peacefully to show London stands united against racism and Islamaphobia last night - thank you.

“We have seen appalling violence and disorder in towns and cities across the country in recent days, but there was no repeat in our capital overnight.

Mr Khan added: “The Met has worked tirelessly to make it clear that such violence will not be tolerated and that anyone seeking to engage in disorder and sow division would face the full force of the law.

“I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner and local people will continue to see an increased police presence across areas of London in the coming days as they seek to reassure and protect our communities.

“I’m clear that there is no place for violence, racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism in our city and we will never let those who seek to divide our communities to win.

“London is proud of our diversity and of being and open and welcoming city, and always will be.”