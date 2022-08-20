Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

20 August 2022, 12:12 | Updated: 20 August 2022, 12:13

By Asher McShane

Soaring energy costs are pushing a growing number of cafes, restaurants and shops across the nation to the brink, with many already announcing they will shut for good as they are hit with monthly energy bills running to many thousands of pounds.

FSB director Martin McTague has told The Independent the rising energy bills, coupled with reduced consumer spending as household bills soar, is forcing thousands of small businesses into making "impossible choices".

"How is an independent cafe supposed to find another £20,000 a year to keep the lights on and the coffee machine going, when they are barely breaking even as it is?" Mr McTague said.

"How can a small manufacturer find another £70,000 to keep the production line going and the staff room heated? With five-figure annual energy cost increases common, too many small firms are being faced with impossible choices."

Some small businesses forced to close:

Seafood firm, Watford

A caller told Eddie Mair on LBC that the business would have to relocate to the Netherlands. He said the 11 storage and distribution sites in the UK have to move to avoid bankruptcy.

Royal Crown Chinese takeaway, Aberdeen

They said they are expecting to shut down after its energy bills soared by £10,000

The owner told the BBC “every time I turn on a burner to cook something, I’m losing money.”

Molly Brown’s tearoom, Belfast

They will shut next month after a £4,000 energy bill came in. Owner Richard Stewart-Brown told BelfastLive: “our costs had just exploded. The electric bill for two months and two weeks was £4,000.”

Santorini, Italian restaurant in Yorkshire

To close after five years in business as they face monthly energy costs of £2,000. Its owner told YorkshireLive that it was closing despite having lots of customers because it couldn’t turn a profit.

Faulkland Inn, near Bath

The 280-year-old inn is considering closure. Landlord Andy Machen told the Guardian: “Our gas and energy bills have doubled since April and we are facing annual fuel costs of at least £20,000 which will wipe out our profits.”

Almost 15% of small-and-medium sized firms believe they may have to close or downsize as a direct result of the spiralling energy costs, according to a poll by the FSB.

The Government has faced calls to freeze bills or provide more support to households, which could give a much-needed boost to consumer spending.

However, ministers have said no action will be taken until a new prime minister is in place on September 5.

"We need direct and immediate support from the government," Mr McTague said.

"Extending energy support issued via the council tax system to the rates system, direct help with bills for those small firms which don't pay business rates, and cutting VAT on energy consumption will make a real difference in this space."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Experts have predicted the price cap on bills could reach £6,089 in April

Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six

Man charged with abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Manchester

The blast targeted Russia's Navy HQ in Crimea. Right - an attack on a munitions depot in Crimea earlier this month

Huge explosion as ‘Ukrainian drone strike’ rocks Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram

'Misogynist' influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

P&O sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper foreign agency workers

P&O Ferries won't face criminal action for sacking 800 staff without notice

More strikes are taking place on Saturday

Weekend travel chaos as another day of strikes leaves just a fifth of train network running

Mr Gove has backed Mr Sunak

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race - as he says Truss campaign has taken 'holiday from reality'

Boulter bit the PD Xander on the head

Man bites police dog on the head after lashing out at officer during arrest

Sanna Marin said she has taken a drug test

Finnish PM takes drug test as new video of her partying emerges

Alamy/Handout

Isis 'Beatle' from London jailed for life in US for role in hostage taking and beheading plot

Sir Alex was in court on Friday

'I never saw Giggs lose temper' Man Utd's legendary ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson tells trial

Keeping Up Appearances actress Josephine Tewson has died

Keeping Up Appearances star Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

The Environment Agency has issued 'do not swim' orders for 22 beaches in England amid fears sewage discharged from rainwater overflows may have polluted the waters.

'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

Ryan Giggs told his PR executive girlfriend Kate Greville she was "the jam in my donut"

‘Jam in my donut’: Court hears more of Ryan Giggs’ poetry and text exchanges with his ex

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey (right) accused of stabbing a man in a restaurant on London's Poland Street

Chef, 60, ‘stabbed worker to death in Soho Korean restaurant after row about food prep’

Thomas Nutt, 46, killed Dawn Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Killer husband who murdered wife on wedding night and hid body in suitcase jailed for life

Latest News

See more Latest News

Farmer in dried reservoir

Chinese farmers bid to save crops amid scorching drought

Kenya villager

US buying large shipment of Ukrainian grain for food aid

Xin Hai cargo ship

Chemical tanker collides with cargo ship off Japan

Flamingos

Changing weather patterns caused by climate change threatening migratory birds

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton’s family settle legal action against hospital over his death

Mike Pence

Pence: I did not take classified material with me when I left office

Mexico Former Attorney General Detained

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

US Ukraine Aid

US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki on Friday

Finnish PM takes drugs test ‘for own legal protection’ after video leak

A woman walks along the edge of a crater from a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine

Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London