Britain's 'surrender' of the Chagos Islands shows how Argentina could take the Falklands, country's president claims

Argentinian president Javier Milei has said they could take the Falklands through diplomacy. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Britain's surrender of the Chagos Islands shows how Argentina could successfully use diplomacy to pry the Falkland Islands from Britain, the country's rightwing leader has claimed.

More than 40 years since the two nations went to war over the South Atlantic territory, Javier Milei suggested the decision to hand the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) to Mauritius showed how control of the islands - known as the Malvinas in Argentina, could be achieved.

Labour has faced heavy criticism over the deal announced earlier this month, which included a 99-year lease on the strategically important Diego Garcia airbase.

More than 40 years since the Falklands War, Argentina's President Javier Milei has spoken of taking the islaands through diplomacy. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Financial Times Mr Milei became the latest high-profile Argentinian to cite the Chagos handover as evidence the Falklands could be taken.

However the Prime Minister's spokesman today said the Chagos deal was a "unique situation", adding: "Sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is not up for negotiation.

"There are no British territories where the sovereignty is up for negotiation."

Mr Milei told the FT: "If you are in conflict, you are not going to make any progress.

"With what the previous government (in Argentina) was doing, they were never going to be Argentine again."

Referencing the Chagos Islands deal he added: "By that mechanism, we believe that in the long term [the islands] will become Argentine again."

The islands have never been part of Argentina.

It came as his foreign minister Diana Mondino, raised the prospect of reintroducing direct flights from Argentina to the Falklands.

Such flights are viewed with some suspicion with islanders, who fear they could be used to exert political and economic pressure.

British Chagossians Feel Sidelined As Deal Announced To Return Islands To Mauritius. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons the Falklands "are British and will remain British" as he recalled how his uncle nearly died during the 1982 war.

But the Tories slammed the PM for a "dangerous capitulation" handing the Chagos Islands to "an ally" of China and questioned his stance on other British overseas territories.