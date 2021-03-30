'It feels like we're on the way out': Brits bask in 24C heat as lockdown eases

30 March 2021, 16:30

People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset
People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

The UK has provisionally recorded its warmest March day in 53 years as temperatures rose above 24C, according to the Met Office.

The weather is then expected to turn colder over the Easter weekend, but tomorrow the weather could be a degree or two warmer.

The Met Office tweeted: "Temperatures have exceeded 24°C in places today.

"This makes it provisionally the warmest March day in the UK for 53 years."

This comes in perfect time for those making the most of the newly in place rule of six.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "The UK will see a few days of notably warm weather to end March, with a maximum of 24C on Wednesday in the south and east of England.

"There will also be plenty of sunshine across England and Wales, however parts of Scotland will see some persistent rain over the next couple of days.

Staff from St Thomas' hospital sit in the sun
Staff from St Thomas' hospital sit in the sun. Picture: PA

"Conditions will start to change through the day on Thursday as cooler air moves in from the north east, highs will fall to the mid-teens before falling further by Friday, especially along the east coast.

"With pressure building from the north however, conditions are expected to remain dry for the majority."

Visitors enjoying the sun at Kew Gardens in south-west London
Visitors enjoying the sun at Kew Gardens in south-west London. Picture: PA

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far for England and Northern Ireland, with temperatures hitting 20.4C and 17.3C respectively.

A man reads a newspaper in the sun in Central London
A man reads a newspaper in the sun in Central London. Picture: PA

Mr Ramsdale said cold air will push across the UK by Sunday, bringing a "notable" change in temperature and the chance of strong wind and wintry showers.

