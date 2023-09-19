Brit, 42, falls to his death while climbing metal ladder 300ft up Austrian mountain

A police spokesperson said the incident was an "accident.". Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

A British climber has fallen 300ft to his death after scaling a ladder on an Austrian mountain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed man, aged 42, fell off the end of the ladder in the Dachstein Mountains near Salzburg, Austria, on September 12.

Two helicopter crews rushed to the scene but could not save the man.

The Brit was reportedly climbing the ladder alone and any third-party negligence has been ruled out.

His body was retrieved from the gully beneath the ladder by rescuers.

A police spokesperson said the incident was an "accident".

Read more: British policewoman, 22, fell to her death on Greek holiday island after 'being given poisoned alcohol'

Read more: Teenager fell to death after slipping on a ledge while trying to take selfies on 1,400ft mountain

The ladder is referred to as a Via Ferrata, which is Italian for 'iron path', with many of its climbers referring to it as a 'stairway to heaven'.

The path leads to the summit of the Großer Donnerkogel mountain. Climbing experts have warned that it is very exposed.

The area is a popular tourist attraction, with more than 3,500 posts about the location on Instagram alone.

In 2020, extreme athlete Stefanie Millinger balanced on the ladder in a ballet costume without a harness.