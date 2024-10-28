British Airways cancels all flights between London Gatwick and New York until 2025

28 October 2024, 13:43

Some 103 transatlantic trips have been scrapped until March next year
Some 103 transatlantic trips have been scrapped until March next year.

By Will Conroy

British Airways has cancelled all flights between London Gatwick and New York until next year.

Some 103 transatlantic trips have been scrapped due to delays in their Trent 1000 engine deliveries from Rolls-Royce.

The route from the UK’s second busiest airport near Crawley, West Sussex has been suspended from December 12 to March 25.

BA said the Gatwick flight is one of up to nine daily services it operates from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, while the other eight depart from Heathrow.

BA said the Gatwick flight is one of up to nine daily services it operates from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport
BA said the Gatwick flight is one of up to nine daily services it operates from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

A spokesman added: “We’re disappointed that we’ve had to make further changes to our schedule as we continue to experience delays to the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce – particularly in relation to the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to our 787 aircraft.

“We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly, and we want to offer our customers the certainty they deserve.

Read more: Bus fare cap to be raised to £3 as Keir Starmer warns of 'unprecedented' economic challenges ahead of Budget

Read more: Tube drivers plan go-slow protest against 'extreme noise levels' on London Underground

“We’ve apologised to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines.

“We continue to work closely with Rolls-Royce to ensure the company is aware of the impact its issues are having on our schedule and customers, and seek reassurance of a prompt and reliable solution.”

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Rolls-Royce said: “We continue to work with British Airways and all of our customers to minimise the impact of the limited availability of spares due to the current supply chain constraints.

“Unfortunately, this is an issue affecting the whole aerospace industry.”

The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines were designed to power the Boeing 737 Dreamliner aircraft.

BA launched its service from London Gatwick to New York in 2015, and was the third to do so after London Heathrow and London City.

