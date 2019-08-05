British Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing After "Smoke" Fills Cabin

The BA flight as passengers are evacuated. Picture: Balma Galindo

A British Airways flight has made an emergency landing after the cabin filled with smoke.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a smoke filled plane making an emergency landing, before passengers are evacuated using the inflatable slides.

Miguel Galindo said his daughter Balma was on flight BA422 which flew for ten minutes with a smoke filled cabin.

A British Airways spokesperson said "We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft in Valencia. We will release more information as soon as we have it."

One witness told LBC there was "no communication" from the cabin crew and "no oxygen."

Keep checking back for the latest on this developing story.