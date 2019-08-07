British Airways IT Failure Causes Delays

7 August 2019, 09:36

The British Airways IT system is down
The British Airways IT system is down. Picture: PA

An IT failure at British Airways is causing problems for passengers using the online check in system as well as disruption to flights at Gatwick and Heathrow airport.

BA is advising passengers to allow for extra time when they arrive at the airport due to system problems.

It's affecting check-in and flight departures, with delays of around two hours at Heathrow, and an hour at Gatwick.

The airline said it's had to revert to manual systems for check in at airports.

On its website, British Airways is offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City today, the opportunity to rebook to another day.

The airline advises customers to check their flight status before they travel.

The BA website shows many flights are experiencing delays with their departure
The BA website shows many flights are experiencing delays with their departure. Picture: British Airways

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Rachel Swann's hair has attracted a lot of attention

Police Commissioner Defends Senior Whaley Bridge Cop After Criticism Of Her HAIR

British Airways IT glitch and fire on London rail tracks leaves passengers facing delays and cancellations

Peter Chadwick: Property investor on the run over wife's murder arrested in Mexico

Man arrested after medic kicked in head during Tommy Robinson protest in London

Trump visit to El Paso to be met with protests

The News Explained

The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?
Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?
Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee