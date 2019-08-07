British Airways IT Failure Causes Delays

The British Airways IT system is down. Picture: PA

An IT failure at British Airways is causing problems for passengers using the online check in system as well as disruption to flights at Gatwick and Heathrow airport.

BA is advising passengers to allow for extra time when they arrive at the airport due to system problems.

It's affecting check-in and flight departures, with delays of around two hours at Heathrow, and an hour at Gatwick.

The airline said it's had to revert to manual systems for check in at airports.

Hi. So sorry for the delay to your flight. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports. Dan — British Airways (@British_Airways) August 7, 2019

On its website, British Airways is offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City today, the opportunity to rebook to another day.

The airline advises customers to check their flight status before they travel.