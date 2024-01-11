British Airways pilot 'kidnapped and tortured' outside South African supermarket during layover between flights

The pilot was reportedly on a short stopover between flights in South Africa (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A British pilot was 'kidnapped and tortured' outside a supermarket in South Africa during a short stopover between flights.

A woman reportedly asked the pilot to help her carry bags to her car in Johannesburg, but was thrown into the car 'by a group of men' when he arrived.

British Airways urges staff to avoid going to certain areas of Johannesburg, but there is a crew hotel in Melrose Arch which is considered to be safe.

The pilot, whose identity is not known, was "badly roughed up" by the men, The Sun reports.

He was allegedly forced to hand over 'thousands of pounds' to the group and was unable to fly back to London.

A source told the publication the incident was "like something out of the movies".

"He endured hours of torture and physical assaults," they said.

"It only ended when he was left penniless.:

A spokesperson for the airline said: "A crew member was abducted outside Checkers Bluebird supermarket just north of the Melrose Arch complex."