Fury as British Airways pilots and cabin crew 'banned from posting cockpit selfies' on social media

BA has been accused of "gagging" pilots and cabin crews. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

British Airways has been accused of censoring its pilots and cabin crews after enforcing guidelines that restrict what they are allowed to post on social media, including selfies from inside the plane.

The airline has written to staff to tell them they are not allowed to use Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram while on shift, though BA insisted that the communique was a "refresher" on contractual terms.

But staff claim they are being prevented from using social media how they want.

One BA captain wrote on Twitter: “Sad to say that I, like many of my colleagues will no longer be posting any content relating to my role at work owing to new social media guidelines.”

A petition has been launched in an attempt to get the airline to reverse the policy.

Sad to say that I, like many of my colleagues will no longer be posting any content relating to my role at work owing to new social media guidelines. — Captain Mark 🇺🇦 (@markparbhoo) February 1, 2023

Unfortunately, due to newly published company guidelines, I & my colleagues will no longer be allowed to post when ‘professionally engaged in our job’ at @British_Airways So that’s the end of my flying posts,photos and videos. Thanks for all the lovely comments over the years.😢 — Captain Dave (@DaveWallsworth) February 1, 2023

The airline is reportedly concerned that selfies from inside the plane, including the cockpit, as well as hotel locations, pose a security.

BA has insisted that the guidance does not prevent staff from posting on social media, rather that it gives clarity on what is deemed appropriate.

“When our colleagues are flying an aircraft, they’re responsible for the safety of everyone on board. It’s not unreasonable to ask them to wait until their break to take photos," guidance reads, according to The Telegraph.

Really sad to see this. @DaveWallsworth along with many of his colleagues, provided a service that promoted your brand to the world. Their professionalism, character, and interaction on social media is what drew me to fly on your airline. Why would you silence them? — Kelly Lepley ✈🌍👩‍✈️✈️👩‍👧‍👧🇺🇦 (@kclepley) February 2, 2023

It means staff are unable to post an image while on shift, including when flying a plane, and says staff must get written permission from plane passengers before taking photos.

Staff have also been warned that images posted on private accounts may still be screenshot and posted across the internet.

The document reads: “While it’s rare that the content we see is outside of these boundaries, it does happen and it’s important we all remember anything we do on social media – whether on a business or personal account – could be viewed by a wide number of parties.”

Ex-Love Island contestant and BA worker Amy Hart. Picture: Instagram

People's jobs could also be at risk if something posted by a BA staff member brings the airline into disrepute.