British Airways leaves seasoned flyers fuming after scrapping three-course in-flight meals in 'cost-cutting' move

29 October 2024, 16:56

British Airways plane being loaded with luggage and meals.
British Airways plane being loaded with luggage and meals. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

British Airways has announced a massive overhaul to its business class in-flight meals, removing starters and reducing the choice of main courses and desserts in a huge 'cost-cutting measure'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British Airways customers have been left furious following the significant changes to its Club World in-flight meals, completely scrapping starters and limiting the selection of mains and desserts.

The airline has scrapped its traditional business class three-course dining experience for departures after 9 pm, leaving many customers seething.

BA passengers will no longer receive appetisers or have a choice of desserts, with main meals reduced to simple options such as cheese and crackers, soups and salads.

For dessert, passengers can choose between panna cotta, fruit salad, or chocolate chip cookies.

Read more: British Airways cancels all flights between London Gatwick and New York until 2025

Read more: British Airways axes 'transparent' uniform after 'leery' passengers trigger cabin crew backlash

London, UK - September 21, 2024; British Airways BA CityFlyer ERJ-190 passenger aircraft landing at London City Airport LCY
London, UK - September 21, 2024; British Airways BA CityFlyer ERJ-190 passenger aircraft landing at London City Airport LCY. Picture: Alamy

The lighter ‘goodnight’ menu is designed to cater to customers who want to fall asleep on late flights. It has been rolled out on most long-haul routes, with the exception of flights longer than 12 hours.

One dismayed customer told the Sun newspaper: “I would love to see the amount saved per passenger from these cost-cutting measures.

“It surely cannot be worth the damage?!”

Another flyer joked: “I know it’s terrible form but I might consider becoming ‘that guy’ and bringing a Burger King Whopper meal on board.

“Oh my fellow biz passengers will love that lingering odour!!

“BA continuing its race to the bottom.”

British Airways Club World.
British Airways Club World. Picture: Alamy

Another customer added: “If BA’s bean counters can’t see that First and particular Club are their cash cows then they may as well drop the class and become economy only.”

British Airways also recently announced a new brunch service on its long-haul flights, which also features a significantly reduced menu compared to the previous offering.

The new brunch menu, served on flights that depart between 8:30 am and 11.29 am, features frittatas, Belgian waffles and poached eggs. Previously, First-Class flyers could choose between grilled halibut, chicken wellington and vegetarian korma.

It comes after British Airways announced it has cancelled all flights between London Gatwick and New York until next year.

Some 103 transatlantic trips have been scrapped due to delays in their Trent 1000 engine deliveries from Rolls-Royce.

The route from the UK’s second busiest airport near Crawley, West Sussex has been suspended from December 12 to March 25.

BA said the Gatwick flight is one of up to nine daily services it operates from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, while the other eight depart from Heathrow.

A spokesman said: “We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly, and we want to offer our customers the certainty they deserve.

“We’ve apologised to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines.

“We continue to work closely with Rolls-Royce to ensure the company is aware of the impact its issues are having on our schedule and customers, and seek reassurance of a prompt and reliable solution.”

