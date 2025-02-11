Exclusive

UK must become 'less dependent' on foreign workers by training more British apprentices, minister warns LBC

11 February 2025, 00:21

Bridget Phillipson has called for more British apprenticeships
Bridget Phillipson has called for more British apprenticeships. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Britain must become "less dependent" on foreign labour by training our own workers with apprenticeships, the Education Secretary has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridget Phillipson warned the government had inherited a "big skills gap" but she wanted to see more young Brits train up to fill desperately needed shortage jobs.

Today ministers reveal plans to soften English and Maths requirements for anyone wanting to do an apprenticeship.

Youngsters will be able to do them alongside their apprenticeship, rather than beforehand.

Employers say up to 20 per cent of potential apprentices are put off by having to get that qualification first.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Alamy

Ministers will also slash some apprenticeships down from 12 months to eight in a bid to get people into the workforce quicker.

Ms Philipson told LBC as she visited a building site in south London on Monday: "We face big skills gaps. We've inherited a really big challenge on that front. I want more young people in this country to train, to get what they need and have fantastic careers.

"That does mean we become less dependent on foreign labour.

"Our plans to cut the red tape that exists will allow us to boost apprenticeship starts in crucial areas like construction, where we need more homes built.

"Apprentices will still get the skills they need, but we've listened to businesses who say they want more flexibility.

"Businesses want to take action on the red tape that's holding them back."

Apprentices during training at EEF Apprentices and Skills Centre, Birmingham
Apprentices during training at EEF Apprentices and Skills Centre, Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

The government says it will help up to 10,000 more apprentices to qualify every year, cut red tape and boost economic growth.

They hope more will go directly into high demand sectors, quicker, like healthcare, social care and construction.

Ministers have vowed to build 1.5 million new homes by the end of the parliament, but construction firms have told LBC that they're still struggling to recruit the people they need - as many youngsters want to work from home or a four-day week.

Previously firms have been slammed for being over-reliant on hiring from overseas to fill the jobs Brits won't do here.

Labour has said they will end the 20 per cent salary discount that applies for businesses who do this, in a bid to level the playing field.

Craig Beaumont, Executive Director, Federation of Small Businesses said: “It’s encouraging to see Government shorten the length of apprenticeships, and give employers the right to decide whether Level 2 English and Maths is needed.

"These flexibilities should help SME employers fill skills gaps faster.”

