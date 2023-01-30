British Army 'no longer' top-tier fighting force and 'unable to protect the UK and our allies' according to US general

By Danielle DeWolfe

The UK is no longer considered a leading global fighting force, following comments reportedly made over the British Army's defensive and allied powers.

The comments are said to have come after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was briefed by a senior US general, who described the British army as 'no longer' being considered one of the world's premier fighting forces.

The news follows years of cuts to the British armed forces, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighting an increased need for investment and upgraded capabilities.

"Bottom line... it's an entire service unable to protect the UK and our allies for a decade," one defence source is quoted as saying.

It's reported that Rishi Sunak has the potential to be labelled a 'failing' "wartime prime minister" if he doesn't increase investment in the nations' armed forces.

"We have a wartime prime minister and a wartime chancellor," one source said.

"History will look back at the choices they make in the coming weeks as fundamental to whether this government genuinely believes that its primary duty is the defence of the realm or whether that is just a slogan to be given lip service."

It follows the news Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the UK for Challenger 2 tank training, following the pledge to send vehicles to the war torn country.

It also coincides with Germany's announcement to send Leopard tanks to the region, at a time when European powers including France and Germany look set to boost defence spending significantly in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As part of the comments, its suggested Britain's defence budget should be upped by at least £3 billion a year;

It follows ongoing plans to decrease spending and the size of the army even further.

Peacetime procurement rules are currently said be obstruct the UK's ability to buy weapons and ammunition at speed, adding to the issue.