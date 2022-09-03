British boy, 15, 'sexually assaulted in swimming pool on £20k Mediterranean cruise'

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old boy has allegedly been sexually assaulted while holidaying with his family on a £20,000 luxury cruise around the Mediterranean.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was playing in a pool on board with his niece when the incident occurred, according to MailOnline.

The Seven Seas Explorer cruise had been anchored off the coast of Dikili in southern Turkey at the time, it is understood.

The teen claimed a man put his arms around him and touched him intimately while asking his age.

He reportedly jumped out of the pool and told his mum what had happened before security were called.

A passenger who is understood not to be British was later placed in his cabin and, once the ship arrived in Istanbul, was taken to a local police station along with the schoolboy and his mum where a formal complaint was made.

The boy's mum said her son was very "scared and wary" following the alleged incident.

The businesswoman told the site: "I'm just so shocked and my son is still extremely distressed by what happened.

"He hasn't eaten properly in three days and is very scared and wary now of adults and basically, he is just in pieces.

"He approached my son when he was in the pool and he was asking him his name and then his hands went under the water and they were all over my son."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British child following an incident in Turkey and are working with the local authorities."

Regent Seven Seas Cruises said in a statement: "We are aware of a recent incident on board Seven Seas Explorer.

"The safety and security of our guests is paramount and we have provided support to the family but we are unable to comment further on an ongoing investigation."

Turkish police confirmed an investigation into the incident is underway.

The man detained by police is believed to have strongly denied any wrongdoing.