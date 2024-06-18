British businessman shoots his TV star wife dead in murder-suicide after 'row over her text messages' at Turkey home

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth. Picture: Handout

By Will Conroy

A British businessman has shot and killed his celebrity wife in a murder-suicide in their home in Turkey after getting into an alleged row over her texts.

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth before he killed himself in Turkey's capital, Ankara, on 11 June.

The pair’s three children, aged four, ten and 14, are now in the care of Mrs Blyth’s family who travelled to Turkey following the tragedy, local media reported.

Police continue to investigate the tragic incident that is said to have resulted from an argument over Mrs Blyth’s texts.

Mr Blyth owned the international oil firm ASG Inspection while his wife presented the Morning Show on Europe 2.

The pair had three children together aged four, ten and 14. Picture: Handout

The pair had been married since 2014 and lived in Prague for several years together before they moved to Turkey for Mr Blyth’s work.

Mrs Blyth, who was born in South Africa, studied music at university before rising to fame through the release of her first album in 2004.

The late comedian’s sister, Alexandra, paid tribute to her on Instagram as she revealed that their father recently passed away too.

She said: “It is with deep sadness and pain that I have to announce that my beloved and beautiful sister, the sunshine of our lives who brought us so much joy, with her laughter, positive spirit, drive and energy, has left us forever.

“Please, I'm begging you all, give us time for the sake of the children.

“My family is going through a very difficult time because they lost both parents. We recently buried our father and now our sister and brother-in-law and we need time to recover, but most of all we need to be here for the children.

“We really appreciate your beautiful messages, but in these difficult times we need time to breathe."

Mrs Blyth studied music at university before rising to fame in 2004. Picture: Handout

Mrs Blyth’s body has stayed in Turkey while her husband’s remains are said to have been handed back to his family, who will return them to Scotland.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic added: “I can confirm that a Czech citizen died a violent death in Türkiye.

“Our embassy in Ankara is in contact with her family and is providing consular assistance. With regard to the survivors, we will not provide any further information.”