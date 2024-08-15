British Challenger 2 tanks 'used in Russia' as Ukraine continues surprise incursion

Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during a Land Combat demonstration at Copehill Down Village on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

British Challenger 2 tanks have been used as part of Ukraine’s surprise advance into Russia.

This marks the first time British tanks, piloted by Ukrainian troops, have been used on Russian soil since Putin launched his invasion in 2022.

Ukraine is over a week into a surprise counter-attack against Russia, taking around 1,000 square kilometres of the Kursk border region.

The British Ministry of Defence has yet to comment on the deployment of British tanks, but reiterated Ukraine had "a clear right" to use UK-supplied weapons for "self-defence against Russia's illegal attacks".

"That does not preclude operations inside Russia," an MoD spokesman added.

"We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with international law."

This policy could see artillery, armoured vehicles and anti-tank missiles used on Russian soil, as Ukrainian forces continue their advance through Kursk.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade prepares for combat Challenger 2 tank in an undisclosed location near frontline in Zaporizhzhia. Picture: Getty

Ben Wallace, the Conservative former Defence Secretary, said that during his time in office Ukraine had permission to strike at Russian targets with whatever weapons they had - apart from the Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

Mr Wallace added that it was "perfectly legitimate" for Ukraine to attack logistics and infrastructure using British weapons.

Britain was one of the first countries to provide tank support to Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

2023 saw Downing Street provide 14 Challenger 2 tanks to aid in Ukraine’s failed summer offensive, one was destroyed.

Ukrainian forces continued their advance into the region of Kursk on Wednesday, taking more ground, capturing 100 prisoners of war and destroying a Russian bomber.

Troops captured around 2km more of the Kursk region on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in a video posted on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram page.

More than 100 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner during this advancement, Syrskyi added.

Ukrainian servicemen operate a tank on a road near the border with Russia. Picture: Getty

These prisoners will be offered in swaps for Ukrainian captives, President Zelenskyy has said.

And in another blow to Putin’s invasion, Zelenskyy’s forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 jet used to launch destructive glide bombs at Ukraine’s frontline.

Ukraine has said it will aid in the evacuation of civilians from the Kursk region, as the Governor of nearby Belgorod declared a state of emergency.

On Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy warned Russia that the war was "coming home" to Russia after his troops seized 1,000 square kilometres of the border territory.

Mr Zelenskyy said his forces would "ensure peace" by moving across the border into the Kursk region of Russia, in a move that Vladimir Putin has blasted as "a provocation".

Mr Zelenskyy said: "Russia brought war to others, now it’s coming home.

"Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will certainly ensure peace.”