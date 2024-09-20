British couple die after being swept away by flash floods on holiday in Mallorca, as tributes pour in

Sarah Jane Thompson and Alexander Barrett. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Tributes have been paid to a British couple who have died after being swept away by flash floods while on holiday in Mallorca.

Alexander Barrett, a 32-year-old climbing instructor, and his 26-year-old girlfriend Sarah Jane Thompson died while hiking through mountains on the Spanish island earlier this month.

Mr Barrett was known for his "kind nature", while Ms Thompson had a "beaming smile", friends and ex-colleagues said.

The couple died in the Tramuntana range on September 3 when flash floods hit the narrow gorge they were trekking through. Ten others were rescued.

Ms Thompson's body was found by search and rescue workers on September 4, while Mr Barrett was found two days later.

The gorge often floods from autumn to spring, and has no easy exits because of its high sides.

Awesome Walls, the Stockport bouldering centre where Mr Barrett worked, announced the news on social media.

"Today we have to share some heartbreaking news with you," they said.

"Whilst on holiday, our brilliant instructor, Alex, and his wonderful girlfriend, Sarah, were involved in a tragic accident and have unfortunately passed away.

"Alex was known for his warm smile, kind nature, and endless psych in all aspects of life," they added. "Whether it was in climbing or not, he was always keen to celebrate peoples achievements with a fist bump and a good laugh."

Ms Thompson, who also climbed at the centre, was described as "kind" and "joyful" by staff.

"We will miss them dearly, but even though they aren't with us any more they will always be part of the Awesome Walls family," they added.

Ms Thompson's former employer, the Good Rebel cocktail bar in Stockport, also paid tribute to her.

They said: "Even though she left two years ago, Sarah was and still is a very big part of The Good Rebel, being with us from day one and helping make The Good Rebel what it is," the bar wrote on Instagram.

"She was the heart and soul of the place and left an impression on everyone who walked through our door with her beaming smile and welcoming nature.

"She was the kindest and happiest person you could ever meet and could rock a pair of dungarees like no other."

A memorial service will be held in Stockport on Sunday night to pay tribute to the couple.