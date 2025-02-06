British couple found dead inside 'isolated' French villa in 'feared burglary gone wrong'

6 February 2025

A British couple was reportedly found dead by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.
A British couple was reportedly found dead by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A British couple have been found dead in their isolated villa in southwestern France in a feared “burglary gone wrong”, reports claim.

Their bodies were reportedly discovered by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday afternoon.

French authorities have not revealed their identities, but said the man and woman were in their 60s, and originally from England and Scotland.

A source investigating the matter said “it is feared that it might have been a burglary gone wrong”, according to The Mirror. 

The source added:“The house is very isolated, close to thick woods, and it may have been targeted.

“A neighbour who goes on long walks with the couple discovered the bodies when he called round to see them. He is currently speaking to detectives.”

The house and its grounds were cordoned off as forensics officers investigated the scene.

A helicopter landed in a nearby field while drones circled above, while Police are carrying out house-to-house enquiries as the investigation continues.

Local prosecutors have launched a judicial enquiry and have “not ruled out any theory”. 

The couple are understood to have moved to Les Pesquiès around 10 years ago, the Mailonline reports.  

The expats were reportedly “extremely popular” and had “numerous friends locally”.

