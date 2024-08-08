British crocodile expert jailed for 10 years for raping and torturing dozens of dogs

Adam Britton. Picture: ABC

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British crocodile expert has been jailed and banned from keeping animals for life after he was found guilty of sexually abusing 42 dogs.

Adam Robert Corden Britton, 51, a zoologist and broadcaster, was sentenced to 10 years after his "extensive" offending resulted in the deaths of 39 dogs - including nine puppies.

He was also banned from owning any mammals for the rest of his life.

The expert had previously pleaded guilty to 56 offences related to the torture and sexual exploitation of more than 42 dogs on his rural property.

The "grotesque" crimes took place at his Australian home, with his crimes stretching back to 2014.

He was finally arrest for his crimes in April 2022, appearing for sentencing in the NT supreme court on Monday.

"Your depravity falls outside any ordinary human conception," Chief Justice Michael Grant told Britton at his sentencing on Thursday.

The court heard how Britton extensively filmed his offending, mistreating animals in the so-called "torture room" at his home.

Adam Britton measuring a captive crocodile. Picture: Getty

Britton's heinous crimes are considered so "grotesque", the judge warned people they may need to leave the courtroom.

During the trial, campaigners stood outside court holding placards and signs denouncing animal cruelty.

The court heard how he "shared videos online" under multiple pseudonyms, as well as encouraging other online users to commit offences.

He also offered 'how to' advice to online users looking to abuse animals in a similar manner, reported the Australian Associated Press.

"Your sheer and unalloyed pleasure is sickeningly evident from the recorded material," Justice Grant said.

The court heard how Britton would contact families who reluctantly gave their pets, only for them to be abused by the expert.

Britton would then issue false updates on the "happy" animals' welfare to reassure their former owners - despite many of the animals already being dead at the time of the messages.

His lawyer argued that his offending was driven by a rare disorder which causes intense, atypical sexual interests.

He could be eligible for parole in April 2028.

More than 42 dogs are believed to have been abused. Picture: Alamy

Born in the UK, the former academic undertook his PhD in zoology at the University of Bristol.

He once hosted legendary British broadcaster and biologist David Attenborough and previously appeared in National Geographic and on the BBC.

His ex-wife, Erin, formally dropped his surname just two months after his arrest in 2022.