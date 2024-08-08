British doctor missing in French mountains sent desperate text to family telling them he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'

Tom Doherty and his wife Anne. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British doctor who went missing in the French mountains this week texted his family to tell them he had fallen over and couldn't move.

The family of Tom Doherty, 67, have urged anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts to come forward, after he disappeared while on a hike in the Pyrenees.

Searches by the emergency services have so far proved fruitless.

His daughter Rachel said: "Obviously, we just want him to come back safely. If anyone has seen him, knows anything or is walking in that area, please contact French authorities.

"Any information would be very much appreciated. We just want him to be safe."

Police have been hunting for Mr Doherty. Picture: Alamy

Ms Doherty, told the PA news agency the family last heard from Mr Doherty at 7.07pm via WhatsApp.

He sent them messages asking for help and told them he had fallen and could not move.

Ms Doherty said: "He was sending us a few pictures of the scenery and then on Tuesday afternoon sent us one of clouds coming over the top of a mountain. He said 'bugger'.

"We told him to be careful and urged him to come down.

"The last time we heard from him was Tuesday. He told us he had fallen and couldn't move. That's all we've had since. The search party have found a tent and his car.

"We're obviously very worried and extremely concerned for his welfare."

Tom Doherty's texts after falling over. Picture: Alamy

Mr Doherty, a grandfather-of-one who has three daughters and one son and has been described as an avid and experienced walker, set off in the Pyrenees on Saturday.

His wife and one of his children have been at his last known location since Wednesday morning.

Ms Doherty is also now heading to France to join the search party.

According to his family, the retired doctor was a respected consultant of tropical medicine who worked around the world and specialised in Malaria.

Since retiring almost a decade ago, he has spent most of his time in France.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man missing in France and are in touch with the local authorities."