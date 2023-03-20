British driver dies, and 15-year-old in critical condition, after minibus collision in Belgium

A minibus for the Jewish community was overturned in a collision in Antwerp, Belgium. Picture: Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has died and a 15-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a minibus was overturned yesterday following a crash in Belgium.

Driver Shimmy Segal, 67, died at the scene, and 18 others were injured including a 15-year-old boy who remains in a life threatening condition, following the crash in Antwerp..

Segal was returning the group from the Jewish community back to London when the accident happened.

He reportedly crashed the bus into another car and carried on driving afterwards, when it further collided with a tram pole, overturning the rest of the bus.

Antwerp police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns told local media: "When the patrol arrived at the intersection of Sint-Bernardsesteenweg and Generaal Armstrongweg, the bus was already on its side.

"A 15-year-old is so seriously injured that he is in critical condition. Unfortunately, all help came too late for the driver. He died on the spot.

"The medical intervention plan has been declared. Most of the passengers were lightly injured but still taken to the hospital."

It is believed the 67-year-old ran a regular bus service for the Jewish community in London and the Hasidic community, led by Rabbi Leibish Leiser, in Antwerp.