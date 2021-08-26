British evacuation efforts 'diverted' to rescue Pen Farthing's animals - reports

By Daisy Stephens

The need to rescue ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing's animals from Afghanistan has resulted in the diversion of resources away from the effort to evacuate people, according to reports.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace reportedly told MPs that the military had been "diverted" from saving people.

He also said that stories about what would happen to Mr Farthing's animals were "inaccurate", according to Sky News.

LBC has approached the Ministry of Defence for comment.

Pen Farthing has been at odds with the Government for a number of days.

After serving in the British Army, he founded animal welfare charity Nowzad, and has been fighting to get his animals evacuated since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

On Monday, Mr Farthing announced that all of his 68 members of staff and their dependants had been able to get visas from the UK Government, but there had been less success with his animals.

The Defence Secretary had warned that the government was 'prioritising people over pets' in RAF flights out of Kabul, suggesting Mr Farthing leave his animals behind.

However, supporters of Mr Farthing's charity announced on Tuesday that a privately chartered Airbus A330 - funded by donations - was instead on standby to rescue the group's workers and animals.

Mr Wallace insisted that the major problem had been getting people safely into and through the airport, arguing that the chartered plane would merely "block the airfield" and "sit there empty" as the processing of the thousands of people trying to leave Kabul would be prioritised over the airlifting of animals.

On Wednesday, Mr Wallace gave hope to Mr Farthing that his animals and staff could be airlifted from Kabul after days of campaigning by saying that if Mr Farthing arrived at the airport with his staff and animals officials would seek to facilitate their departure aboard a chartered aircraft.

He added that if the charity founder chose not to bring the animals they could board an RAF flight, as all had been granted leave outside the immigration rules to fly to the UK.

"Now that Pen Farthing's staff have been cleared to come forward under LOTR I have authorised MOD to facilitate their processing alongside all other eligible personnel at (Kabul airport)," Mr Wallace tweeted.

"At that stage, if he arrives with his animals we will seek a slot for his plane.

"If he does not have his animals with him he and his staff can board an RAF flight.

"I have been consistent all along, ensuring those most at risk are processed first and that the limiting factor has been flow THROUGH to airside NOT airplane capacity.

"No one has the right in this humanitarian crisis to jump the queue."