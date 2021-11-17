Breaking News

British F35 pilot ejects as stealth jet crashes into Mediterranean

A British F35 jet has crashed into the Mediterranean. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A British F35 jet has crashed into the Mediterranean sea and the pilot has been forced to eject from the aircraft.

The fighter jet, estimated to be worth around £100m, crashed into the water on Wednesday morning at around 10am UK time, the Ministry of Defence said.

The pilot, who is onboard the £3 billion warship HMS Queen Elizabeth, has been safely returned to the ship after being forced to eject during routine flying operations.

A spokesman for the MoD confirmed that the pilot has been checked over by medics and is back on the carrier.

An investigation has begun into the circumstances around the crash, so the MoD said it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning.



The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) November 17, 2021

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy, and it is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft.

Its flight deck comes in at an enormous four acres and onboard there are state-of-the-art weaponry and communications systems, five gyms, a chapel and a medical centre.

Jets from the vessel previously participated in strikes against the remnants of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Earlier this month three more F35 jets were delivered to the UK, bringing the fleet to 24 aircraft.

Lightning strikes at Marham, with three new aircraft joining the UK's Lightning Fleet. ⚡

Find out how we support F-35 at @RAF_Marham as part of Lightning Team UK ⚡https://t.co/qigjzZoOdh



Photo credit, to LAC Natalie Adams @RAFPhotog #LTUK #Lightning pic.twitter.com/IJoxGXWgcV — BAE Systems Air (@BAESystemsAir) October 29, 2021

According to reports, six more jets will arrive in 2022 and seven more will arrive in 2023 with an expectation that all of the 48 in the first batch will be delivered by the end of 2025.

This story is being updated