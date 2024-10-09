Exclusive

'I'm not panicked': British family heads to Florida for Disneyworld holiday - despite Hurricane Milton warnings

9 October 2024, 16:03

Paul Whiting with family and friends in Davenport, Florida.
Paul Whiting with family and friends in Davenport, Florida. Picture: Paul Whiting

By Alice Padgett

A British holidaymaker flew his family out to Florida this week for a Disneyworld trip - despite widespread warnings about Hurricane Milton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Whiting, a 51-year-old former firefighter, is staying in Davenport, near Orlando, Florida.

Mr Whiting and his family flew out to Florida on Tuesday, defying warnings about the terrifying expected impact of the storm.

The Category 5 hurricane is barrelling towards the coast of western Florida, about 80 miles from where Mr Whiting and his family are staying.

Although Davenport is unlikely to face the worst of Milton, it is still set to be affected by heavy winds and rain.

Evacuation is not mandatory in the area, but residents have been told to shelter in place and make sure they have enough survival supplies for a week.

Mr Whiting and his family are undeterred and told LBC they are happy to stay where they are.

He said: "the media are making this sound like it’s the worst thing to ever hit the planet."

and "I am not panicked to be honest."

Mr Whiting and his family even went to the 'Best of British Pub' for breakfast on Wednesday - one of the few businesses still open in Davenport.

He described the queues outside of Walmart, residents panic-buying water and food, and the traffic jams outside petrol stations - but said that besides that everything seems normal.

"The local residents are panicking" he said, but "the Brits and Americans are total different beasts when it comes to preparing themselves to adversity."

He packed torches, first aid kits, and bought bottled water. The family have identified a safe spot in their rental villa where they can shelter.

Mr Whiting believes that his 16-day holiday in Disneyworld will take place with minor disruption.

He said: "We drove through the main highway, which brings you from airport to the Disney area, and I would say it's pretty normal for a midweek evening."

Residents in the Apopa area of Orlando prepare for possible flooding ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Residents in the Apopa area of Orlando prepare for possible flooding ahead of Hurricane Milton. Picture: Getty
People line up in their cars for fuel at a petrol station ahead of Hurricane Milton in Lakeland, Florida
People line up in their cars for fuel at a petrol station ahead of Hurricane Milton in Lakeland, Florida. Picture: Getty

Read More: Residents urged to leave as Hurricane Milton strengthens

Read More: 'Worst storm in a century': Florida braces for Hurricane Milton after Category 5 storm barrels through Mexico

The family moved their British Airways flight forward from Wednesday night to Tuesday, to avoid the storm which has closed multiple Florida airports.

Tui said its flying programme will be "extremely disrupted", while Virgin Atlantic shave cancelled nine flights today due to the hurricane.

Orlando International, Melbourne Orlando International and Tampa International Airport are closing to commercial operations.

Davenport is only at slight risk of tornados, and Mr Whiting likens the predicted winds to a regular storm in the UK.

Despite this, the area is at enhanced risk of flash flooding as 18 inches of rainfall hit the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Mr Whiting felt confident about his ability to evacuate, if needed, as he was on a cruise ship in the Caribbean during the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020.

When the ship managed to dock at Miami port there were no flights back to the UK. Mr Whiting and his partner rented a car and drove ten hours to Atlanta and got a flight back home.

In the face of Hurricane Milton, Mr Whiting said: "I will just get in the car and drive to Atlanta or further up if we have to."

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said travellers should monitor approaching storms on the US National Hurricane Centre website and follow instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders.

Tourists at Icon Park walk by the Orlando Eye ferris wheel that was closed due to Hurricane Milton.
Tourists at Icon Park walk by the Orlando Eye ferris wheel that was closed due to Hurricane Milton. Picture: Alamy

People living in Milton's path have been urged to move away, with authorities warning that they are likely to die if they stay in place.

Joe Biden said: "It's a matter of life and death, and that's not hyperbole."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (Pamela Smith/AP)

Biden and Netanyahu hold first conversation in weeks

France Macron Emily in Paris

Macron says he is ‘super proud’ of his wife’s cameo in Emily In Paris

Elon Musk, CEO of X (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)

X back online in Brazil after suspension, having complied with judicial demands

Exclusive
View of Police Scotland headquarters at Clyde Gateway in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Cost of police investigation into SNP finances soars to £1.8 million

The Race For The Conservative Leadership

James Cleverly eliminated in Tory leadership vote as Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick make final two

The Prime Minister has refused to rule out an increase in employer National Insurance contributions

Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance for employers

Two protestors plastered the photo over the painting on Wednesday.

Pro-Palestine protesters target Picasso and spill paint at London's National Gallery

Victoria Taylor may have gone into the river, police say

‘Significant possibility’ missing mother Victoria Taylor entered river, say police

Satellite image of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico

Time to evacuate running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida

Anthony Marks

Homeless man living in bin shed murdered in central London, as teen charged and police hunt for next of kin

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Keir Starmer insists the Falkland Islands 'will remain British' despite Chagos handover

Members of the Satudarah (One Blood) motorcycle gang leave after Dutch riot police blocked a group of 150 riders on the A2 motorway at the entrance to Amsterdam in 2011

Norway bans motorcycle club Satudarah, branding it ‘criminal association’

Juergen Klopp quit Liverpool in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp makes surprise return to football as he signs long-term contract after leaving Liverpool

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip

Israeli offensive in northern Gaza kills dozens and threatens hospitals

Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court

Rebekah Vardy ordered to pay Coleen Rooney further £100,000 after latest Wagatha Christie court battle

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky seeks more war support from south-east Europe

Latest News

See more Latest News

Florida battens down the hatches as residents refusing to flee brace for Hurricane Milton to make landfall

From doggy diapers to BBQs: Florida residents refusing to flee Hurricane Milton share tips as they ready for storm
Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert has died aged 100

Tributes to Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert who has died aged 100

Fireworks are launched before the Tropicana Las Vegas towers are imploded

Las Vegas casino Tropicana demolished in spectacular show

Towns have been left abandoned as Milton approaches

Haunting footage shows abandoned streets of Florida coastal towns as Hurricane Milton nears
Wimbledon has got rid of line judges for the first time in its history

Wimbledon to get rid of line judges for first time in its 147-year history as electronic line calling comes in
Passengers may have to wait on planes due to new EU rules, easyjet boss says

Airlines may have to ‘hold people on the plane’ due to EU border rules, easyjet boss warns

Melinda French Gates

Melinda French Gates will give £190m to women’s health groups across globe

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales

Trial of girl, 14, who stabbed teachers and fellow pupil collapses because of 'great irregularity' with jurors
An oasis is reflected in a lake caused by heavy rain in the desert town of Merzouga in south-eastern Morocco

Water gushes through palm trees and sand dunes after rare rain in Sahara Desert

Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida

When will Hurricane Milton hit Florida? 'Worst storm in 100 years' heading for US coast as residents urged to flee

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

'It was a moment of epic pomposity': Boris Johnson reflects on 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry to stop 'Megxit'
Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit