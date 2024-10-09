Exclusive

'I'm not panicked': British family heads to Florida for Disneyworld holiday - despite Hurricane Milton warnings

Paul Whiting with family and friends in Davenport, Florida. Picture: Paul Whiting

By Alice Padgett

A British holidaymaker flew his family out to Florida this week for a Disneyworld trip - despite widespread warnings about Hurricane Milton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Whiting, a 51-year-old former firefighter, is staying in Davenport, near Orlando, Florida.

Mr Whiting and his family flew out to Florida on Tuesday, defying warnings about the terrifying expected impact of the storm.

The Category 5 hurricane is barrelling towards the coast of western Florida, about 80 miles from where Mr Whiting and his family are staying.

Although Davenport is unlikely to face the worst of Milton, it is still set to be affected by heavy winds and rain.

Evacuation is not mandatory in the area, but residents have been told to shelter in place and make sure they have enough survival supplies for a week.

Mr Whiting and his family are undeterred and told LBC they are happy to stay where they are.

He said: "the media are making this sound like it’s the worst thing to ever hit the planet."

and "I am not panicked to be honest."

Mr Whiting and his family even went to the 'Best of British Pub' for breakfast on Wednesday - one of the few businesses still open in Davenport.

He described the queues outside of Walmart, residents panic-buying water and food, and the traffic jams outside petrol stations - but said that besides that everything seems normal.

"The local residents are panicking" he said, but "the Brits and Americans are total different beasts when it comes to preparing themselves to adversity."

He packed torches, first aid kits, and bought bottled water. The family have identified a safe spot in their rental villa where they can shelter.

Mr Whiting believes that his 16-day holiday in Disneyworld will take place with minor disruption.

He said: "We drove through the main highway, which brings you from airport to the Disney area, and I would say it's pretty normal for a midweek evening."

Residents in the Apopa area of Orlando prepare for possible flooding ahead of Hurricane Milton. Picture: Getty

People line up in their cars for fuel at a petrol station ahead of Hurricane Milton in Lakeland, Florida. Picture: Getty

Read More: Residents urged to leave as Hurricane Milton strengthens

Read More: 'Worst storm in a century': Florida braces for Hurricane Milton after Category 5 storm barrels through Mexico

The family moved their British Airways flight forward from Wednesday night to Tuesday, to avoid the storm which has closed multiple Florida airports.

Tui said its flying programme will be "extremely disrupted", while Virgin Atlantic shave cancelled nine flights today due to the hurricane.

Orlando International, Melbourne Orlando International and Tampa International Airport are closing to commercial operations.

Davenport is only at slight risk of tornados, and Mr Whiting likens the predicted winds to a regular storm in the UK.

Despite this, the area is at enhanced risk of flash flooding as 18 inches of rainfall hit the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Mr Whiting felt confident about his ability to evacuate, if needed, as he was on a cruise ship in the Caribbean during the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020.

When the ship managed to dock at Miami port there were no flights back to the UK. Mr Whiting and his partner rented a car and drove ten hours to Atlanta and got a flight back home.

In the face of Hurricane Milton, Mr Whiting said: "I will just get in the car and drive to Atlanta or further up if we have to."

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said travellers should monitor approaching storms on the US National Hurricane Centre website and follow instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders.

Tourists at Icon Park walk by the Orlando Eye ferris wheel that was closed due to Hurricane Milton. Picture: Alamy

People living in Milton's path have been urged to move away, with authorities warning that they are likely to die if they stay in place.

Joe Biden said: "It's a matter of life and death, and that's not hyperbole."