British firefighters deployed to help tackle ravaging wildfires in Greece

7 August 2021, 19:00

People try to move parts of their belongings to safety as a forest fire rages in a wooded area north of Athens.
People try to move parts of their belongings to safety as a forest fire rages in a wooded area north of Athens. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

British teams are being sent to Greece to help tackle the wildfires which have killed one firefighter and are ravaging parts of the country.

Firefighters fight a forest fire in a wooded area north of Athens.
Firefighters fight a forest fire in a wooded area north of Athens. Picture: Alamy

Teams from Merseyside, Lancashire, South Wales, London and West Midlands fire services will fly to Athens this weekend.

It comes after the death of a volunteer firefighter and the evacuation of thousands of people from an island near Athens, as well as towns north of the capital.

Read more: 'Biblical catastrophe': Footage shows wildfires rip through Greece as people flee

There were dramatic scenes as ferries evacuated 1,153 people from a seaside village and beaches on Evia, after flames from a massive wildfire burning for days cut off all other means of escape.

At least 20 people have been injured in blazes during the country's worst heat wave in 30 years, as homes, businesses and farms have been destroyed.

The National Fire Chiefs Council's (NFCC) national resilience team is responding to a formal request from Home Secretary Priti Patel to give operational assistance to Greece.

Ms Patel said: "I've seen first-hand this week the devastating wildfires ripping through Greece and the UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our Greek friends at this difficult time.

"I've asked the National Fire Chiefs Council to send out a specialist team to provide support in responding to this emergency. I am immensely grateful to the brave firefighters for stepping forward and volunteering to help and their expertise will be invaluable in supporting the Greek emergency services."

Remarkable footage captured the moment people were evacuated at Evia on a ferry as fires burn in the dark.

The residents were left with no choice but to flee and watch from the water as their home burnt up.

Over the Aegean Sea in Turkey, eight people have been killed in fires which have devastated its southern coast.

Read more: Eight people have died in wildfires which have torn through the Turkish coast

The fires, described as Turkey's worst in living memory, killed a volunteer who was carrying drinking water and other refreshments to firefighters in Marmaris.

The fires have also killed countless animals, destroyed acres of forests near the country's favourite tourist destinations, and forced thousands of evacuations.

Farmlands have also been ravaged, leaving many in the region concerned about their livelihoods.

In coastal Mugla province, where the tourist destinations of Bodrum and Marmaris are located, fires continued to burn in three areas on Friday.

Blazes in Marmaris were largely contained by Friday, according to its mayor. Fires also raged in some districts of Antalya province, another tourism spot.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man washes in the Setit river, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River (Mohaned Awad/AP)

More bodies found floating in border river near Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray
A boat overcrowded with migrants is being rescued by Sea Watch 3 in the Mediterranean sea. Italy (Sea-Watchdog/AP)

Charity boat carrying 257 migrants docks in Italy after permission granted
Pakistan Afghanistan

Taliban fighters enter provincial capital in Afghanistan

A forest fire in Russia

Wildfires endanger villages and fuel site in Russia’s Siberia
Social media clips show flooding in parts of the UK

UK weather: Parts of London flooded but hot end to August forecast
Princess Charlotte is seen cupping a butterfly

William and Kate share new photo of Princess Charlotte taking part in butterfly count

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller awaiting deportation to Jamaica shares harrowing story with David Lammy

Caller awaiting deportation to Jamaica shares harrowing story with David Lammy
'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we believe in them?'

Maajid Nawaz: 'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we?'
Boris Johnson 'has shown fantastic leadership' during pandemic, ex-Tory minister insists

Boris Johnson 'has shown fantastic leadership' during pandemic, ex-Tory minister insists
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics
The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU
Failure to wear a face mask on Tube should be a criminal offence, says Sadiq Khan

'Dropping mandatory masks is communicating that transmission no longer matters'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London