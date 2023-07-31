British former soldier shot dead in crime-ridden California city just weeks before flying home to be with son and daughter

Satyan Dave. Picture: Gunmemorial.org

By Kit Heren

A British ex-serviceman was shot dead in a crime-infested Californian city as he was going back the ship where he was working as a security guard.

Satyan Dave, said to be a father of two, was killed last Thursday. It is unclear whether he was killed at random or in a targeted attack.

Mr Dave, a 49-year-old former paratrooper, from north London, was working for a private security firm.

He had been set to come back to the UK in August to spend time with his young son and daughter.

No one has been arrested in connection with the killing, officers said.

Oakland, a city of about 440,000 people near San Francisco, has often been ranked one of the most dangerous cities in the US.

A spokesperson for the police said: "The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 27, 2023, just before 5:15 AM.

"Officers were dispatched to 7th Avenue and International Boulevard to investigate the report of a person down on the ground.

"Upon arrival, officers located an individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s)."Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

"Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene to take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

"There have been no arrests made in this case. This is an active investigation. We are unable to provide additional details at this time."