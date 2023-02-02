Fury as British Gas debt collectors force their way into vulnerable people's homes to install prepayment meters

2 February 2023, 05:59 | Updated: 2 February 2023, 07:52

British Gas has been allowing agents to break into vulnerable people's homes to install meters
By Will Taylor

British Gas has stopped force-fitting prepayment meters after an investigation found they were being installed even where the customer was extremely vulnerable.

The controversial practice sees energy companies apply to the courts for permission for debt agents to force their way into customers' homes and fit a meter if they fall behind on bills.

Regulator Ofgem said it should only be a last resort and never used against people in "very vulnerable situations", while business and energy secretary Grant Shapps said it should stop.

But an investigation by The Times has found British Gas continued to do so, after a reporter joined Arvato Financial Solutions – a company used by the energy giant to chase debts.

In one case, debt agents broke into a single father-of-three's home to install a prepayment meter during freezing conditions, and in another instance they force-fit one at the home of a young mother who had a four-week-old baby and was facing soaring energy bills.

Job notes showed British Gas customers had forced prepayment meter fittings at the home of a woman in her 50s who was thought to have "severe mental health bipolar", a woman who had "mobility problems and is short sighted" and a mother whose daughter "is disabled and has a hoist and [an] electric wheelchair".

British Gas has been force fitting prepayment meters
British Gas said the forced fittings had been suspended and was investigating the "deeply concerning" revelations.

"This is not who we are — it's not how we do business," the business said.

Mr Shapps said he was "horrified" and said ministers would be "demanding answers to ensure this system failure is addressed".

When a prepayment meter is installed, customers have to pay by topping up their balance, which they can do on an app on their smartphone or by visiting a shop.

After fitting, British Gas typically charges £6.50 from their balance to pay back debts, while hundreds is added to cover charges for the debt collectors.

This comes as Centrica, the owner of British Gas, announced it expects net profits to increase sevenfold after energy prices soared, which has drawn criticism as Brits struggle to pay their bills.

Campaigners have been furious at big energy firms making enormous profits will Brits struggle to make ends meet
A spokeswoman for Centrica said "protecting vulnerable customers is a priority" and it was "taking these allegations seriously".

It was also found that Arvato workers are encouraged to force-fit meters through bonuses, which can incentivise them to ignore vulnerabilities – defined by Ofgem as people at retirement age, disabled people, those with mental health conditions, pregnant mothers, or those with a child under five.

"If every single mum that starts getting a bit teary you're going to walk away from, you won't be earning any bonus," one agent said.

A manager who oversaw debt collectors for the energy giant said customers were threatened with police coming around to kick in their doors and search their homes if they did not comply.

An agent who collects debts for British Gas said: "If they go in and they see an elderly lady, they'll be like, 'oh an easy job for me'."

Arvato said it "acts compliantly at all times in accordance with the regulatory requirements" and the findings did not represents its views or guidance on how staff should treat customers, adding it would "deeply regret" any misconduct.

Government figures show how there were 345,000 applications by energy companies to courts to install preypayment meters, up from 275,000 in 2019.

Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas’s debt collection.

