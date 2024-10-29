British Gas urges older customers to take up pension credit - following cuts to winter fuel payments

29 October 2024, 06:49 | Updated: 29 October 2024, 06:51

BRITAIN-ECONOMY-INFLATION-ENERGY
British Gas will write to about two million people of pension age and above, encouraging them to take up the benefit if they are eligible . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

British Gas is writing to older customers urging them to take up pension credit, after Labour cut winter fuel payments for people not currently claiming the benefit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The energy company said it is "our responsibility" to provide support on top of government help, which will reach an estimated 10 million fewer people this year as a result of the cut.

It will write to about two million people of pension age and above, encouraging them to take up the benefit if they are eligible.

British Gas will also reopen an annual winter scheme providing financial help for customers, with about £40 million more going towards measures like matching debt repayments and support grants.

The company has also upped the maximum grant it will hand out, from £1,500 to £2,000.

The announcement follows similar commitments from other suppliers.

British Gas is the UK's second-largest power firm by customer numbers.

UK Daily Life 2022
British Gas is the UK's second-largest power firm by customer numbers. Picture: Getty

Chris O'Shea, chief executive of British Gas' parent firm Centrica, said that while some cost-of-living pressures had eased, the crisis is "far from over" for many households.

"At the end of each week or month there will be those that have little, if any, money left after paying for life's essentials.

"We are committed to ensuring that all pensioners are fully informed about their eligibility for pension credit, which can make a significant difference in their financial wellbeing."

Under plans announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in July, winter fuel payments will be restricted to those receiving pension credit.

It means the benefit will be taken away from all but the poorest pensioners in the country. About 11.5 million people used to receive it, falling to fewer than two million this year.

The Government says it is right to means test the benefit, worth up to £300, in order to tackle what it calls a "black hole" in the public finances, but it has also prompted anger from campaigners.

In August, Labour's energy consumers minister Miatta Fahnbulleh held talks with suppliers including British Gas, asking for help alerting customers to bills support.

Minister for pensions, Emma Reynolds, said: "Pension credit is a vital benefit. Not only is it worth £3,900 a year on average, but it also acts as a gateway to other benefits.

"This means even just one pound could passport pensioners to extra help including help with council tax, housing benefit and the winter fuel payment.

"I support British Gas' campaign to ensure all those who could be eligible are getting this help and urge all pensioners, and their friends and family, to check to see if they or their loved ones could be getting additional support via our online calculator."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Protest to Defend the Winter Fuel Payment in London

Exclusive: Almost 6 in 10 Brits think the Chancellor is wrong on winter fuel payment cut

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

Nato has confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine and that some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk region, where Russia is fighting a Ukrainian incursion.

‘Dangerous expansion of conflict’: NATO's stark warning as North Korean troops bolster Russia’s war effort in Ukraine

World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York

UN Chief Antonio Guterres reminds Israel of legal obligations amid potential terror designation for UN aid agency

A man has died at Brook House immigration removal centre beside Gatwick Airport

Man, 26, dies in detention at immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street

2024 budget: What we know and what to expect

Investigation Launched Into Ticketmaster Over Oasis Reunion Ticket Sales

Thousands of Oasis fans face having tickets cancelled - here's why

Abby and Brittany Hensel, who starred in the TLC series Abby & Brittany were seen beaming in the new snap alongside Abby's husband Joshua Bowling

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel beam in rare photo of themselves with Abby's husband

Tax hikes and extra borrowing won't cure 'broken' NHS or prevent 'dire' winter crisis, Labour concedes ahead of Budget

Tax hikes and extra borrowing won't cure 'broken' NHS or prevent 'dire' winter crisis, Labour concedes ahead of Budget

Manchester City's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott ceremony after Vinicius Jr is snubbed for award

Manchester City's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott ceremony after Vinicius Jr is snubbed for award

Palestinians gather to receive aid outside an UNRWA warehouse as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger

Israel bans Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating in Gaza as aid chief warns move will 'deepen suffering'

President Salome Zourabichivili, who has sided with the opposition, called on Georgians to rally outside parliament

Thousands of Georgians join mass rally in Tbilisi as president urges protest over 'rigged' election

Exclusive
Bus fare cap increase necessary to ‘balance spending’, says minister as she concedes rise will affect 'working people'

Bus fare cap increase necessary to ‘balance spending’, says minister as she concedes rise will affect 'working people'

Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden ruled out of show after dancer is rushed to hospital following backstage 'medical emergency'

The Prime Minister said he could not give a “cast iron guarantee” that there would not be future tax rises

'No cast iron guarantee I won't raise taxes again': Starmer warns Brits of harsh fiscal reality ahead of Budget

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt

'Luckiest girl in the world': Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo gets engaged to millionaire BrewDog boss James Watt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Watch as police wrestle model hippo out of the road after giant animal blocks late night traffic

Watch as police wrestle giant hippo from the road after life-size animal blocks traffic

Jia Xin Teo, of Raglan Street, Coventry, will serve a minimum prison term of 17 years

Mother who killed newborn baby after putting her in cereal box and suitcase for two days jailed for life
Just Stop Oil activists Mary Somerville, Stephen Simpson and Phillipa Green

Three Just Stop Oil activists banned from protesting in London ahead of trial over attack on Van Gogh paintings
The UN have said the current plans are only 'only a fraction' of what is 'urgently needed'

Climate plans falling 'miles short' of what is needed to prevent global warming from 'wrecking lives', UN warns
Four cult members jailed conspiracy to kidnap after storming a courthouse and plotting to abduct a coroner

Four cult members jailed after storming courthouse with handcuffs in plot to abduct a coroner
A paedophile who made thousands of pounds by creating child abuse images has been jailed for 18 years

Paedophile who made £5k from creating AI child abuse images using real pictures jailed for 18 years
Around 100 people were injured due to the impact of the storm.

Passenger died after cruise ship hit by force 11 winds in 'horrendous' storm

Some 103 transatlantic trips have been scrapped until March next year

British Airways cancels all flights between London Gatwick and New York until 2025

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says that Wednesday's Budget will embrace the 'harsh light of fiscal reality'

Bus fare cap to be raised to £3 as Keir Starmer warns of 'unprecedented' economic challenges ahead of Budget
'Nobody is above the law': Tommy Robinson jailed for 18 months after admitting 10 breaches of contempt of court

'Nobody is above the law': Tommy Robinson jailed for 18 months after admitting contempt of court

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News