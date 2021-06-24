British Grand Prix: Silverstone to have full capacity crowd of 140,000 for race next month

24 June 2021, 13:17 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 13:18

The event will be allowed to go ahead with full capacity.
The event will be allowed to go ahead with full capacity. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will take place with a full capacity crowd of 140,000, organisers have confirmed.

Ticket holders will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone or proof of having both doses of a Covid-19 jab.

It will be the biggest UK crowd since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, taking place from 16 to 18 July - a day before restrictions are lifted in England on so-called 'Freedom Day' on July 19.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "I'm pleased that Silverstone will be able to welcome fans back to their large outdoor site for the pinnacle of British motorsport.  

"Through our successful vaccine rollout and ambitious Events Research Programme we are continuing to make progress, and events like this will pave the way for everyone to enjoy live sport and culture together safely once more."

Managing Director of Silverstone, Stuart Pringle, said: "This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July. 

"Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.

"My thanks go to the Culture Secretary and his team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their tireless efforts on behalf of the sports sector, but also the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and the teams in No.10 and the Cabinet Office for recognising what an amazing, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix offers to show the world how Britain has dragged itself back on track following the fight against the pandemic."

This comes after it was announced that 60,000 football fans would be able to attend the Euros semi-finals and final at Wembley.

Wimbledon’s Centre Court will also be at its full capacity of 15,000 for the men’s and women’s finals in July.

Royal St George's will admit up to 32,000 spectators a day for The Open.

