British journalist Andrew North 'kidnapped' by Taliban in Afghanistan

11 February 2022, 14:17 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 15:15

Andrew North, another journalist working for the UN, and Afghan nationals working alongside them have reportedly been detained in Kabul.
By Elizabeth Haigh

British journalist Andrew North has reportedly been kidnapped in Afghanistan by the Taliban, according to reports.

This would make him one of nine western nationals kidnapped in Afghanistan in recent months, according to local sources.

Mr North is an experienced war correspondent and currently works for the UN.

Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh tweeted: "Due to no media, no reporting by citizens and a suffocating atmosphere corruption, crime and atrocities aren't well exposed.

"As an example nine citizens of western countries have been kidnapped amongst them Andrew North of BBC & Peter Juvenal owner of Gandomak Restaurant.

"Talibans are liars."

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has confirmed two journalists, along with Afghan nationals working alongside them, have been "detained".

The UNHCR is "doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others."

The identities of the two journalists have not been officially released.

Mr North wrote an article in New Lines magazine in December criticising the Taliban's regime.

He said: "A mood of anxiety and uncertainty prevails, amid a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by a U.S.-led embargo that could leave millions starving this winter."

He added: "There is no trust. Even women who still have their jobs have little faith it will last.

"Meanwhile, continued reports of vendetta-style killings and beatings puncture a hole in the supposed amnesty that Taliban leaders offered to Afghans who worked for the former government.

"Their response has been that renegade elements are responsible and that this is not policy."

He last tweeted on January 31.

Concerns have been raised over freedom of speech and the rights of journalists since the takeover of the Taliban in the summer of 2020.

Previously, the Taliban had a regime with severe censorship which restricted the rights of women and minorities.

After the takeover, girls were banned from attending school and women widely reported being fired from their jobs.

The Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the authorities were looking into the situation, AFP reported.

"We have received information about this and are trying to confirm whether they have been detained or not," Mujahid said.

