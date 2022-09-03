British man, 22, who ‘got drunk and fought easyJet cabin crew' faces charges in Greece

A 22-year-old British man has been charged with several offences in Greece after his flight from London to Cyprus was diverted. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 22-year-old British man has been charged with several offences in Greece after an alleged fight with easyJet cabin crew which caused an emergency landing.

The 22-year-old was flying from London to Cyprus when he allegedly tried to fight crew members and other passengers.

The easyJet service to Paphos had to be diverted to Thessaloniki late on Friday night, authorities said, after the man had allegedly exhibited unruly behaviour and fought with the crew.

He has been charged with a raft of offences, including endangering transportation and the safety of the aircraft.

The charge sheet says several empty bottles of alcoholic drinks were found on his seat.

Greek authorities did not disclose the identity of the suspect.

The man is being held pending an appearance before an examining magistrate on Monday, where he will answer the charges or be given a few days in order to do so, with the detention extended until then.