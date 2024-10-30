British man among dead after Spain hit by flash flooding - as cars swept away and rescuers scour waters for bodies

30 October 2024, 18:17 | Updated: 30 October 2024, 18:38

Several people have died in Spain after floods
Dozens have died in Spain after floods. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Henry Moore

A British man is among the dead as flash flooding devastated Spain this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

95 people, including at least one Brit, have died after Spain was hit by flash flooding - with cars being swept away and rescuers scouring muddy waters for bodies.

A year's worth of rain fell in just eight hours in the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday, destroying bridges and buildings in the area.

President of the Andalusian government, Juanma Morena, said the 71-year-old Brit was rescued on the outskirts of Alhaurin de la Torre.

He was found with hypothermia and died after suffering several cardiac arrests.

The water carried away cars, derailed a train and rose several feet into the lower levels of homes, as landslides caused by the floods also caused disruption.

Locals described seeing people clambering onto the roofs of their cars as a churning tide of brown water gushed through the streets, uprooting trees and dragging away chunks of masonry from buildings.

More than 1,000 soldiers were sent to the worst-hit areas to help with rescue efforts following the floods.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government announced three days of mourning for those who died in the extreme conditions.

Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia
Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia. Picture: Getty
Residents walk past piled up cars following deadly floods in Valencia's De La Torre neighbourhood, south of Valencia.
Residents walk past piled up cars following deadly floods in Valencia's De La Torre neighbourhood, south of Valencia. Picture: Getty

The mayor of Utiel, a town in Spain, said Tuesday was "the worst day of [his] life".

"We were trapped like rats," Ricardo Gabaldon said. "Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres."

Read more: British couple die after being swept away by flash floods on holiday in Mallorca, as tributes pour in

Read more: Storm Boris sweeps through Europe - with at least six dead and thousands evacuated from their homes

Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia
Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia. Picture: Getty
A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga
A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga. Picture: Getty
A derailed train of the Spanish state-owned rail company Renfe is pictured at Alora, near Malaga
A derailed train of the Spanish state-owned rail company Renfe is pictured at Alora, near Malaga. Picture: Getty

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain "weeps with" the people who are still searching for family and friends.

He told reporters: "Our thoughts go out to those whose homes and possessions have been devastated and whose lives have been covered in mud.

"We are united and we will rebuild your streets and your squares and bridges. Mr Sanchez added: "Spain will be with you."

He said the government and emergency services would be working "24 hours a day as long as the emergency goes on".

Mr Sanchez said the "devastating event" may not be over, as more storms could be on the way.

A British couple in Spain reported seeing "nine or 10" overturned lorries in a short stretch of motorway near Valencia on Tuesday ngiht.

Spanish news agency EFE said that one truck driver was missing in L'Alcudia, a town in Valencia.

Also in Valencia, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldon, told RTVE that several people were trapped in their homes.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars.

Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga,
Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga,. Picture: Alamy
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain)
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy
Several people rescued, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain).
Several people rescued, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy

An emergency rescue brigade of Spain's army deployed to help rescue efforts.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "I am closely following with concern the reports on missing persons and the damage caused... in recent hours."

He told people to listen to the emergency services and "be very careful and avoid unnecessary trips."

A man rests on a bench as floods block his access in Valencia, Spain Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A man rests on a bench as floods block his access in Valencia, Spain Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). Picture: Alamy
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain)
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha. Picture: Alamy

Storms were forecast to continue until Thursday, according to Spain's national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years.

The country is recovering from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall.

Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are probably linked to climate change.

