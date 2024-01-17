'Villages actually exist': British man who goes to college in the US reveals the 'dumbest' things Americans have asked him

A British man has revealed the ‘dumbest’ things Americans have asked him. Picture: TikTok/ ptwpage

By Emma Soteriou

A British man attending college in the US has revealed the "dumbest" things Americans have asked him.

The student opened up about the "worst things" he had been told by Americans in a viral TikTok video that has amassed more than 1.4 million views.

He said there were "so many more" comments he had faced but three in particular were the "dumbest" he had heard.

The student said the first had actually been intended as a compliment, explaining: "I had a person come up to me and say considering I'm European, my English is really good.

"And when I told them that was because I'm from England, they said, 'Yeah but my friend is European and he speaks way worse English.' His friend was from France."

He continued to explain that a lot of Americans got English and Australian accents mixed up.

He said one of his friends asked if he was Australian because they thought Australia and the UK were the "same".

The Brit then revealed that his friends did not believe he was from a village or that they even existed outside of Minecraft.

"When I told my friend that I lived in a village, I then had to convince him for the next hour that a village is not just from Minecraft and I wasn't messing with him and villages actually existed in the outside world," he said.

Other social media users were quick to flood the comments, sharing their shock as well as personal interactions they had experienced in the US.

One person said: "[I] had an American argue with me that the UK uses the euro and not the pound. I was like dude, I literally live there."

A second person said: "I’m English and went to high school in California, was asked if we all live in castles and ride horses also do we have trees here & do we speak English."

Someone else added: "How are they in college?"

A fourth person said: "I got asked if I have spent time with Adele and Harry Styles!"