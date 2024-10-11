British man 'stabbed to death with machete' in Kenya home after 'someone tried poisoning dogs'

A British man was stabbed to death with a Machete in an attack at his home in Kenya. Picture: Facebook

By Will Conroy

A British man was stabbed to death with a Machete in an attack at his home in Kenya, according to local media.

Local officials in Mombasa said John Middleton, who had previously lived in Norfolk, was found in the bath of his property with stab wounds.

This came after Mr Middleton reported that someone had tried to poison his dogs in the days leading up to his death, according to his golf club captain, Dinesh Sasan.

The 75-year-old former football referee was due to take part in a round of golf on Saturday morning but did not turn up, Mr Sasan said.

Local media reported he had been attacked with a machete and that it had been left behind at the scene.

Jamleck Mbuba, deputy county commissioner for the Kisauni constituency, said there appeared to have been "a slight struggle" but that “the scene was not very disturbed”.

Mr Middleton's ex-wife, Regina, had also been killed during a break-in in 2018, Mr Sasan confirmed.

Mr Middleton, described by friends in Kenya as "a wonderful guy", was an avid golfer and played at the nearby Nyali Golf and Country Club.

His housekeeper reportedly raised the alarm after he did not answer his doorbell on Saturday morning.

Mr Sasan, who had known Mr Middleton since 2015, said: "I used to be with him three or four times a week. We were all sitting together on Friday evening.

"He was very polite, he would stick to his principles and was very helpful. I am totally shocked. It is beyond belief."

He said the British High Commission was now involved and that a post-mortem was due to be carried out.

Mr Sasan described how Mr Middleton's house, in the Utange district, was not in a location where many expatriates lived.

Despite reports that nothing had been stolen from the property, Mr Sasan said: "Unfortunately the area he was in was not a very secure one."

Prior to moving to Kenya, Mr Middleton had been an amateur football referee in his spare time and the Norfolk FA has said it was "saddened" to hear of his death.

Its statement said: "John officiated for many years in the county and was a committed and well-liked match official.

"The thoughts of all at Norfolk FA are with John’s family and friends at this sad time."

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was "supporting the family of a British man who has died in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities".