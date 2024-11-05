British man who survived Valencia floods describes hearing his neighbours’ horrifying final screams before they died

Hundreds of people died in the devastating flooding in Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A British man who lives in Valencia has described the horror of hearing his neighbours’ final screams before they died in devastating floods.

Jerome Torres, 49, said he was trapped in his fourth floor flat in the town of Paiporta with his partner Pablo both fearing they would die as the water levels rose.

He told The Sun: “The water was reaching horrendous levels and we were hearing neighbours that were trapped in their ground floor houses starting to shout but it was impossible to go outside because of the strength of the water.

“We could hear people shouting that were being taken by this urban river in our streets.

“The neighbours on higher floors were throwing ropes and bedding to try to help people so that they could catch something and try to get out of the water.”

He said he was furious with the local government for failing to properly warn Valencians.

“The president of the region was on the radio saying there was no risk of flooding, so we thought we were safe. It was a death trap for many,” he said.

Tributes were paid to a British couple who lost their lives in the devastating flooding in Spain.

Don Turner, 78 and his wife Terry, 74 went missing after ‘popping out’ to get some gas, according to friends.

They had not been since since heavy downpours struck in Valencia on Tuesday. The couple's daughter, Ruth O'Loughlin, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, confirmed her parents' bodies were found in their car on Saturday.

Friends had checked on them and found their pets at home alone.

A British couple were found dead in their car as floods devastated parts of Spain. Picture: Alamy/Family Handout

Ms O’Loughlin said last week: “Friends had nipped up there because they hadn't heard from mum and dad, the key was in the door, they could get into the property, the dogs were there and the car's gone so they know that mum and dad haven't gone back.”

She said she and her sister had planned to travel to Spain to help search for her parents.

Angry crowds have confronted the Spanish King in Valencia, where flash floods have killed at least 214 people. Picture: Getty

"They're just very, very kind thoughtful people, are well-known, well respected in the area, " she said.

"I feel like I'm at my wits' end now with what to do, I feel a bit stuck."

The King and Queen of Spain were met by angry protests during a visit to areas of Valencia affected by deadly flooding, with locals seen to pelt the royal with mud.

More than 200 people have died after a year's worth of rain fell in a day in the eastern Spanish region.

A crowd of angry survivors threw mud and shouted insults at Spain's King Felipe VI as he made his first visit to one of the hardest-hit towns on Sunday.

Government officials accompanied the monarch, who tried to talk to some locals while others shouted at him in Paiporta, a town on the outskirts of Valencia that has been devastated.

Crowd heckle and throw objects at King Felipe during Valencia visit

Police had to step in with officers on horseback to keep back the crowd of several dozens.

"Get out! Get out!" and "Killers!" rang out among other insults.

King Felipe VI of Spain talks with a person as angry residents heckle him during his visit to Paiporta. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people are still missing - with communication in the area patchy due to intermittent mobile phone signal and downed phone lines.

Thousands have had their homes destroyed by the wall of water and mud.

King Felipe meets people while surrounded by mob in Valencia

There have been protests by local people about what they say is a lack of help and warning from the authorities.

The QUEEN OF SPAIN, Letizia, left crying in shock with her face covered in mud after Prime Minister and King attempted official media-friendly political class walkabout at ground zero for catastrophic Valencia floods. EXTREMELY ANGRY ordinary Spaniards. pic.twitter.com/EaDkwLKOVD — Matthew Bennett (@matthewbennett) November 3, 2024

Angry residents of Paiporta shout during King Felipe VI of Spain's visit to the town. Picture: Getty

The flooding affected a huge arc of Spain, running from the Malaga province in the south to Valencia in the east.

The water carried away cars, derailed a train and rose several feet into the lower levels of homes, as landslides caused by the floods also caused disruption.

The high-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was derailed as were several commuter lines.

The mayor of Utiel, a town near Spain, said Tuesday was "the worst day of [his] life".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain "weeps with" the people who are still searching for family and friends.

A delegation led by Spain's king and prime minister was heckled today as it visited the Valencia region hit by deadly floods. Picture: Getty

Cars are piled in the street with other debris. Picture: Getty

As floodwaters subsided, Spanish police announced a major crime crackdown after looters and gangs took to supermarkets and electrical stores in Valencia in a bid to scavenge goods.

Bonaire Shopping Centre close to Valencia's airport and the towns of Aldaia and Alfafar appeared to be the areas worst affected by both looting and flood damage.

It comes as Spain's Prime Minister announced three days of mourning in the wake of the 158 deaths across the nation.