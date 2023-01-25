British men missing in Ukraine killed while 'rescuing elderly woman in humanitarian evacuation from Soledar', family say

25 January 2023, 05:17

The pair were reported missing on January 7
The pair were reported missing on January 7. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

Two British men who were reported missing in Ukraine were killed while attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" from Soledar, a family statement has confirmed.

Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, were reported missing on January 7 amid heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The pair's car was hit by an artillery shell as they were trying to rescue an elderly woman, Mr Bagshaw's family confirmed.

A statement from Mr Parry's family said: "His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud.

"We never imagined we would be saying goodbye to Chris when he had such a full life ahead of him. He was a caring son, fantastic brother, a best friend to so many and a loving partner to Olga.

"He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals.

"It is impossible to put into words how much he will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts."

Chris Parry
Chris Parry. Picture: Social Media

Mr Bagshaw's family said: "Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did.

"Andrew, age 47, was single, with a brother, two sisters and seven nephews and nieces. He was a scientific researcher in Genetics but had been working as a volunteer aid worker in Ukraine since last April.

"We intend that his death shall not be in vain. We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters.

"We urge the civilised countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor."

Andrew Bagshaw
Andrew Bagshaw. Picture: Social media

Read More: Missing British man in Ukraine 'had only just celebrated his birthday'

The translator of Mr Parry previously told LBC that he had only celebrated his birthday four days before he went on a mission to evacuate civilians in the east of the country.

Yasya Golovko, the flatmate of Chris, told LBC: “His birthday was on the 2nd of January and I sent him a letter from Kyiv and on Thursday he sent me a photo of the note on his fridge saying ‘proud place for your letter for me, thank you’.

“It was then that he said he was going to Soledar tomorrow, but I didn’t reply until the next day. I said give me a call or text when you get back.

“He was last online at 8am on the 6th of January and then I got a call from his girlfriend saying she hadn’t heard from him either and that’s when we found out both Chris and Andrew were missing”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have given the nod to the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany and US to 'send tanks to Ukraine' after Zelenskyy plea

Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game

Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia over antisemitic comments

Parrs Wood High School in Didsbury

Teenage girl, 14, rushed to hospital after being stabbed on school playground as police question 14-year-old boy

Police at the scene in Half Moon Bay

Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days

Brighton and Hove councillors have requested an urgent meeting with the Home Office after the government confirmed 78 young asylum-seekers remain missing from UK hotels

Home Office called for urgent talks as government confirms 200 child asylum-seekers missing from UK hotels

New Zealand Hipkins

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister

Mike Pence

Classified documents found at home of former US vice president Mike Pence

Volodymyr Zelensky

Senior Ukrainian officials quit amid corruption crackdown

'I'm totally bemused by the response. I don't understand how people have picked it up in this way to be quite honest and there's all these crazy theories," said Ms Watson.

Widow who spotted late husband in restaurant promo filmed last week insists there's 'no doubt' the man featured is him

Russia Ukraine War

US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine

100,000 homes in Scotland have been left without water due to a burst pipe in Milngavie, Glasgow.

Burst main floods roads and leaves 100,000 homes in Scotland without water

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reported to have given the nod to the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz approves export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine amid mounting international pressure

The former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has warned that a UK recession 'is more likely than not'.

UK 'more likely than not' heading for recession, Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warns

Mike Tyson

Woman accuses former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson of rape in early 90s

Jordan McSweeney was jailed for life at the Old Bailey for a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

Furious LBC callers slam 'joke' UK justice system and probation services failures after Zara Aleena’s killer dodged jail

Classified documents have been found at the home of former US Vice-President Mike Pence's home, his lawyer has said.

Classified documents found at home of former US Vice President Mike Pence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Government plans to raise the state pension age to 68 by 2035 has caused reportedly caused a Cabinet rift, it's reported.

Chancellor's state pension age hike plans 'spark rift in Cabinet' as Work and Pensions Sec pushes for later date
Mr Zahawi faces an ethics inquiry into his tax affairs

Zahawi ally says he should stay in post as Tory Party Chair amid tax storm

Germany Russia Navalny

Navalny supporters put replica cell outside Russian embassy in Germany

Bernard Laporte

French rugby boss Bernard Laporte held for questioning over tax issues

The Doomsday Clock is at 90 seconds to midnight

Doomsday Clock predicts ‘unprecedented danger’ and sits just 90 seconds before midnight

Former Manchester United youth player John Cofie appeared in court on Monday charged with rape.

Ex-Man Utd youth player John Cofie, 30, appears in court charged with raping woman in 2019

Usain Bolt

FBI to help investigate massive fraud case which targeted Usain Bolt

Pub chain Wetherspoon confirmed recently that nearly 40 of its pubs across across the UK would be sold - is your local at risk?

Wetherspoon: Full list of chain's pubs up for sale across the country – is your local at risk?
Netherlands Treasure Hunt

Second World War map sparks hunt for Nazi-looted treasure in Dutch village

Black Boy Lane was renamed but the old 'offensive' name was kept on signage

Black Boy Lane renamed - but vandals deface new street signs within 24 hours

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime
LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’
‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election
Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row
locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit