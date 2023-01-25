British men missing in Ukraine killed while 'rescuing elderly woman in humanitarian evacuation from Soledar', family say

The pair were reported missing on January 7. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

Two British men who were reported missing in Ukraine were killed while attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" from Soledar, a family statement has confirmed.

Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, were reported missing on January 7 amid heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The pair's car was hit by an artillery shell as they were trying to rescue an elderly woman, Mr Bagshaw's family confirmed.

A statement from Mr Parry's family said: "His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud.

"We never imagined we would be saying goodbye to Chris when he had such a full life ahead of him. He was a caring son, fantastic brother, a best friend to so many and a loving partner to Olga.

"He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals.

"It is impossible to put into words how much he will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts."

Chris Parry. Picture: Social Media

Mr Bagshaw's family said: "Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did.

"Andrew, age 47, was single, with a brother, two sisters and seven nephews and nieces. He was a scientific researcher in Genetics but had been working as a volunteer aid worker in Ukraine since last April.

"We intend that his death shall not be in vain. We are amongst many parents who grieve the deaths of their sons and daughters.

"We urge the civilised countries of the world to stop this immoral war and to help the Ukrainians to rid their homeland of an aggressor."

Andrew Bagshaw. Picture: Social media

The translator of Mr Parry previously told LBC that he had only celebrated his birthday four days before he went on a mission to evacuate civilians in the east of the country.

Yasya Golovko, the flatmate of Chris, told LBC: “His birthday was on the 2nd of January and I sent him a letter from Kyiv and on Thursday he sent me a photo of the note on his fridge saying ‘proud place for your letter for me, thank you’.

“It was then that he said he was going to Soledar tomorrow, but I didn’t reply until the next day. I said give me a call or text when you get back.

“He was last online at 8am on the 6th of January and then I got a call from his girlfriend saying she hadn’t heard from him either and that’s when we found out both Chris and Andrew were missing”.