British mother-of-two dies after travelling to Turkey for ‘Brazilian bum lift’

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-two who died after travelling to Turkey for Brazilian bum lift surgery.

Kaydell Brown, 38, from Sheffield, paid £5,400 for the procedure as well as a tummy tuck and boob job.

Her sister Leanne, 40, who was due to have the same surgery, travelled to Turkey with Kaydell.

Leanne was informed two days after Kaydell’s operation that her sister had died in the recovery room after the procedure.

Staff said they tried to wake Kaydell up but she did not come round and they believe some fat travelled to her lungs.

A fund for Kaydell has been set up that has raised over £2,000 so far.

Leanne told ITV News: “She went in for surgery at about 9.30am and that was the last time I saw her.

"I was in the room waiting for her to come back. I'd asked a few times where she was, how long she was going to be and they just kept saying she was coming and then I got a knock on the door.

"Three people walked in and said, can you come with us please?

"They took me to a room and they just started trying to say, you know, there's complications with surgery, you know things can happen. And I said, 'has my sister died?' And he just said, 'I'm sorry, but yeah'.”

She added: “They just gave me an envelope and said here’s your money back and here’s your sister’s money back.

"And here’s your flight. It’s like, sorry she’s dead, here’s your plane ticket.

"When you go in and you’re paying, they’re your best friends but when something goes wrong, you’re left to yourself, it’s goodbye.”

When Kaydell’s body was examined by a UK coroner, large parts of her brain, lungs and heart were missing.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social care said: “Our sympathies are with the family of Kaydell Brown.

“The UK government has been actively engaging with the Turkish government on how to support the safety of patients who decide they wish to travel to Turkey for medical treatment.

“We urge anyone considering a cosmetic procedure abroad to research the treatment in question, the qualifications of their clinician and the regulations that apply in the country they are travelling to.”

The Foreign Office says 28 Brits have died after having cosmetic surgery in Turkey since 2019.