British mountaineer Doug Scott dies aged 79

7 December 2020, 22:41

British mountaineer Doug Scott has died aged 79
British mountaineer Doug Scott has died aged 79. Picture: Getty
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

British mountaineer and climbing legend Doug Scott, known for being part of the first team to climb Everest via the south-west face, has died aged 79.

He was part of the famous team to complete the challenge in 1975, despite tough conditions and the disappearance of one of the climbers.

Later in his life, in 1994, he founded the charity Community Action Nepal (CAN) to assist people in the Himalayas.

He also raised thousands of pounds during lockdown by climbing up and down his stairs.

Doug Scott was part of the famous team who climbed Everest via the south-west face
Doug Scott was part of the famous team who climbed Everest via the south-west face. Picture: PA Images

Nottingham-born Mr Scott, who was battling cancer, died at his home in the Lake District.

A spokesman for the charity said: "It is with a very, heavy heart that we inform you that our founder, leader and great friend, Doug Scott, passed away peacefully this morning, at his home with his family around him."

Teammate Dougal Haston (left) and Doug Scott (right) recall their experiences at Heathrow Airport following the challenge
Teammate Dougal Haston (left) and Doug Scott (right) recall their experiences at Heathrow Airport following the challenge. Picture: PA Images

In interviews following his legendary achievement, Mr Scott recalled the hardships faced by the team, including how they almost ran out of oxygen and their torches failed at some of the most crucial stages of the expedition.

"The main thing was to get out of the wind so we dug a snow cave and sat on our rucksacks for the next nine hours in temperatures of around minus 40 degrees centigrade," he said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Navarro

Watchdog says Trump adviser broke law with Biden criticism

Pearl Harbor Anniversary

Pearl Harbour dead honoured in ceremony reduced by pandemic

Space Station

SpaceX capsules parked side-by-side at ISS for first time

Public health bosses have spoken out following a surge in Covid-19 cases

Second firebreak lockdown in Wales not ruled out amid warnings of Christmas 'catastrophe'
Ludovic Orban

Romania’s PM resigns after opposition party wins more votes in election
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s mansion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts

UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts
'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'

'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'
Bereaved caller warns against not social distancing at Christmas markets

Bereaved caller urges public to socially distance at Christmas markets
Ex-footballer explains what happened when he spoke to anti-BLM fans

Ex-footballer explains what happened when he spoke to anti-BLM fans
Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes

Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes
Last ditch talks to agree a Brexit trade deal are continuing - after tense negotiations over the weekend.

Caller explains fishing rights are so important to Brexiteers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London