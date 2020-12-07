British mountaineer Doug Scott dies aged 79

British mountaineer Doug Scott has died aged 79. Picture: Getty

By Ewan Quayle

British mountaineer and climbing legend Doug Scott, known for being part of the first team to climb Everest via the south-west face, has died aged 79.

He was part of the famous team to complete the challenge in 1975, despite tough conditions and the disappearance of one of the climbers.

Later in his life, in 1994, he founded the charity Community Action Nepal (CAN) to assist people in the Himalayas.

He also raised thousands of pounds during lockdown by climbing up and down his stairs.

Doug Scott was part of the famous team who climbed Everest via the south-west face. Picture: PA Images

Nottingham-born Mr Scott, who was battling cancer, died at his home in the Lake District.

A spokesman for the charity said: "It is with a very, heavy heart that we inform you that our founder, leader and great friend, Doug Scott, passed away peacefully this morning, at his home with his family around him."

Teammate Dougal Haston (left) and Doug Scott (right) recall their experiences at Heathrow Airport following the challenge. Picture: PA Images

In interviews following his legendary achievement, Mr Scott recalled the hardships faced by the team, including how they almost ran out of oxygen and their torches failed at some of the most crucial stages of the expedition.

"The main thing was to get out of the wind so we dug a snow cave and sat on our rucksacks for the next nine hours in temperatures of around minus 40 degrees centigrade," he said.