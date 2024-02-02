British nursery teacher shot dead by 'obsessed taxi driver' before turning gun on himself

2 February 2024, 18:49

Katie Erorbay (pictured), locally reported to be a mother-of-one, was driving home from work Wednesday afternoon in the district of Orhantepe when she was killed.
Katie Erorbay (pictured), locally reported to be a mother-of-one, was driving home from work Wednesday afternoon in the district of Orhantepe when she was killed.

By Christian Oliver

A British nursery teacher has been shot dead in Istanbul by a taxi driver who was allegedly obsessed with the expat.

Katie Erorbay, locally reported to be a mother-of-one, was driving home from work Wednesday afternoon in the district of Orhantepe when she was killed.

The alleged shooter, named locally as Mustafa G, was reportedly "obsessed" with the teacher and would frequently wait and harass her outside of the workplace.

Horrifying footage obtained by Turkey's press showed Ms Erorbay walking to a car with another woman moments before being shot dead.

The shooter is then seen appearing from the corner where he tries to talk to the two women as they enter the vehicle.

Ms Erorbay tries to confront her alleged stalker and quickly returns to her seat. The shooter then opens fire at close range after failing to get Ms Erorbay out of the car again.

The friend in the car - who has remained unnamed - was seen fleeing the scene and running to get help.

At this point the suspect turned the gun on himself and fell to the ground.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to attend to Ms Erorbay, but their efforts were in vain.

The man named as Mustafa G was reported locally to have survived the shooting.

Ms Erorbay reportedly taught English at the nursery and is understood to be married to a Turkish man, with whom she shares a daughter.

Police confirmed they have launched an investigation into the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British National who was killed in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities."

