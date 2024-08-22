British pensioner among people smugglers jailed for attempting to transport Afghan migrants into UK in boot of a car

Members of a people-smuggling ring have been jailed after attempting to transport two migrants into the UK. Picture: Home Office

By Will Conroy

Three members of a people-smuggling ring have been jailed after attempting to transport two Afghan migrants into the UK “crammed” in the boot of a car.

British pensioner Rashida Ayub, 69, was sentenced to four years in prison after UK Border Force officers discovered the concealed migrants in the vehicle he was driving in Coquelles, France.

An investigation into Ayub’s finances and mobile phone data led officers to Afghan nationals Jumag umagaul Mohamadi, 57, and Wshiar Sarteep, 31, who were also sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.

Mohamadi was sentenced to three years and six months in jail while Sarteep was given two years and eight months. Images show the migrants wedged into the boot as the gang tried to transport them between France and the UK.

The court heard how UK Border Force officers conducted a search in a Kia Sportage which was driven by Ayub and found two Afghan nationals concealed in the boot before Ayub was arrested at the scene.

Home Office Criminal Investigation Supervisor, Paul Moran said: “Thousands of pounds were exchanged to smuggle these people into the country, with total disregard for their safety and welfare. They were crammed inside the boot to allow it to close.

“As with many smuggling operations we encounter, the sole priority of these criminals is financial gain, at the expense of those they exploit under false promises. I am delighted our teams have stopped them from succeeding.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to secure our borders and clamp down on the gangs who heartlessly endanger vulnerable people to make money.”

At trial, the jury found the three guilty of facilitating the commission of a breach of United Kingdom immigration law. All three were remanded until sentencing today.

This sentencing is the latest development in an extensive investigation launched by Home Office Criminal and Financial investigators into people smuggling routes into the UK.