Tragedy as British scuba diver pulled dead from sea in Spanish tourist hotspot

A 59-year-old British man who was scuba diving has died after going into cardiac arrest . Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British scuba diver has died after getting into trouble off the coast of a tourist hotspot in Lanzarote.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 59-year-old diver encountered difficulties at Playa Chica, a small sandy cove in the resort of Puerto del Carmen known for snorkelling.

Emergency services attempted to revive him after the alarm was raised at around midday and he was pulled from the water.

He was unconscious and found to be in cardiac arrest.

Despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

Playa Chica, the most southerly beach in Puerto del Carmen, is famed for snorkelling. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response centre said: "A 59-year-old scuba diver has died following an incident at Playa Chica in the municipality of Tias.

"We started receiving calls just after 12.30pm yesterday.

"The callers said a scuba diver who was unconscious and needed emergency medical assistance had been pulled from the water.

Read more: Brits set to bask in 27C heat as thousands prepare to flock to beaches on final weekend of summer holidays

Read more: Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death to appear in court

"Emergency responders discovered he was in cardiac arrest when they arrived at the scene and practiced CPR on him without obtaining positive results.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Civil Guard is preparing a report on the incident.

"Local police and firefighters were also mobilised."