Brit tech tycoon Mike Lynch 'missing' after superyacht Bayesian sank in ‘tornado’ off Sicily

Tech mogul Mike Lynch is among those missing after a yacht sank off the coast of Sicily. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch is among those missing after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily.

Four British tourists are feared dead after the £14million superyacht was hit by a tornado.

Mike Lynch was acquitted in the US earlier this year in a multi-billion pound fraud case.

The yacht was owned by Mr Lynch, according to reports.

His wife Angela Bacares was confirmed as having been rescued, it was reported.

In June he was cleared of all charges by a US jury related to the sale of his software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.

Dr Michael Lynch, founder and chief executive officer of software firm Autonomy Corporation. Picture: Getty

So far, 15 people have been rescued by coast guards on patrol boats and firefighters, including a one-year-old baby.

The child's mother, Charlotte, said her daughter is now being treated in the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo.Recounting how she protected her baby as the vessel sunk, Charlotte said: “I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning.

“It was all dark. In the water I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others.”

Speaking to local news website la Repubblica, she added that her husband, James, had suffered minor injuries and was taken to Civico hospital in Palermo.

Charlotte said she had reassured her husband that their child was ok and the pair promised to hug each other again soon.

Fifteen people were rescued from the 49-metre sailboat. Picture: Facebook/BAIA Santa Nicolicchia

Filippo Tripoli, the mayor of Bagheria in Sicily, said: "This morning, off the coast of Santa Flavia, a foreign boat sunk due to bad weather, 15 people recovered and seven missing.

"Already all the police forces and emergency services are operational and our Red Cross volunteers are present.

"CCTV from Monday morning showed the fierce storm, including water spouts, that battered the area.Umbrellas, plant pots, tables and chairs were sent flying in the strong winds.

The owners of local restaurant Baia Santa Nicolicchia said: "We have no memory of anything like this in our area."

The British-flagged, 56-metre Bayesian had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers, representing British, American and Canadian nationalities, the Italian coast guard said.