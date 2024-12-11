British teen jailed in Dubai after 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl from London

11 December 2024, 11:06 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 12:06

Marcus Fakana
Marcus Fakana. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Kit Heren

A British teen has been jailed in Dubai after having a holiday romance with a 17-year-old girl from London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marcus Fakana has been sent to prison for a year after the relationship with the teenager, who is now also 18.

He is expected to appeal his sentence.

Mr Fakana feels abandoned by the British government, according to the campaign group Detained in Dubai. The family appealed for help from Foreign Secretary David Lammy - who is also their MP - after Mr Fakana was arrested.

The problem began in August when Mr Fakana, 18, struck up a holiday romance with the woman while on holiday in Dubai with his parents.

The Tottenham-born teenager was allegedly reported to Dubai’s authorities by the girl’s mother after their fling was discovered.

Read more: Family of Brit teen facing 20 years in Dubai prison over fling with 17-year-old girl pleads with country's ruler for help

Read more: Brit teenager, 18, facing 20-year jail sentence for 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl in Dubai

Marcus Fakana has been jailed in Dubai
Marcus Fakana has been jailed in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

The girl, also from London, was reportedly back in the UK when her mother made the allegation.

Mr Fakana was arrested by local police and has been in custody since September.

Dubai recently legalised sex outside of marriage - but both parties must be over 18.

In a statement posted on social media, Ms Stirling said: "The UK was once the most diplomatically influential Western country in the Middle East.

"Now, we are seeing countries like Canada, Malaysia, Ireland and the US leaving the UK way behind.

"The Labour government should be ashamed they have not secured the freedom of a teenage tourist. It wasn't a difficult job."

Ms Stirling said Mr Fakana, who has been held in Dubai since September, will appeal against his sentence and was "desperately hoping to come home this week".

According to the human rights group, the holiday became “a months-long ordeal that could lead to 20 years in prison.”

Mr Fakana said: “We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict.

"My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy."

Earlier, Mr Fakana’s parent issued a statement pleading for help from both the public and Dubai’s ruler, HH Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

His parents said: “We've sought assistance from Foreign secretary David Lammy to ensure his right to upheld and we ask Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, to please let our boy come home.

“This ordeal has caused us terrible emotional and financial strain and every day is an emotional battle."

A fundraiser for Mr Fakana has raised over £34,000.

Dubai Public Prosecution said earlier: "Under UAE law, the girl is legally classified as a minor, and in accordance with procedures recognised internationally, her mother - being the legal guardian - filed the complaint.

"Dubai's legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings."

Ms Stirling added: "I urge young people and parents to reconsider holidays in Dubai where so many people find themselves at risk of unfair and lengthy detention in prisons notorious for human rights abuses and torture.

"Holidaymakers should book elsewhere until Marcus is free."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Women are subject to "medical misogyny" across the NHS, a report has found.

Medical misogyny leaves women facing years of 'needless pain', MPs warn

A new AI-powered blood test is the first to detect signs of breast cancer in its earliest stages

AI-powered blood test first to spot earliest signs of breast cancer

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland.

Desperate search for England rugby star Tom Voyce, feared dead after going missing in Storm Darragh

Romanian voters with flags

Romania’s pro-Western parties agree to form majority government

Suheil Hamwi sat on his sofa

Lebanese man who spent 32 years in Syrian prisons welcomed home

Dozens of tractors took up positions near Parliament today

Hundreds of tractors roll through Whitehall as farmers begin protest over ‘hated’ inheritance tax changes

Joe Biden speaks at a lectern

Biden backs memo aimed at helping Trump on China, Iran, North Korea and Russia

Reserve Bank of India’s new governor Sanjay Malhotra

India’s new central bank governor takes over as economic growth slows

The mega-tunnel will be large enough to have two lanes of traffic in both directions.

Plans in for incredible longest and deepest tunnel in the world, costing £37 billion and slashing 21-hour trips in half

A private medical clinic is seen damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

c

Exact date snowfall set to blanket parts of UK with just weeks to go until Christmas

Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Deadly Israeli strike hits house sheltering displaced people in Gaza

GCHQ

Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas puzzle? Put your brain to the test against Britain's top spies

Exclusive
Shabana Mahmood

Justice Secretary hints at axing some jury trials amid 'unacceptable' Crown Court backlog

Cavan Medlock

WATCH: Moment 'Neo-Nazi' is overpowered by receptionist after walking into London law firm with six inch knife

Lisa Nandy's department bought the new folders in October

Government department spent £1,200 on two ministerial folders

Latest News

See more Latest News

People gather outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne

Australian police launch special operation over increased antisemitic attacks

c

93 gang members behind £4m in thefts arrested in nationwide shoplifting crackdown

Sarah Thompson died after taking the weight loss drops

Mum died suddenly after taking ‘fat ‘burning serum’ drops to shed weight after cancer

Floyd Mayweather was attacked in Hatton Garden

Floyd Mayweather 'attacked by mob' over 'support for Israel' while out shopping in central London jewellery street
Kim Yong Hyun

South Korea’s ex-defence chief tried to kill himself following arrest

Israeli troops in Khan Younis

Israeli strikes on home and refugee camp in Gaza kill at least 26, say medics

Taiwan’s fighter jets prepare to take off at an airbase in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan

Taiwan demands China ends military activity in nearby waters

c

'Knife-wielding Neo-Nazi' who planned attack at London law firm 'wanted to provide rallying cry for right-wing terrorists'
Alex Jones speaks

Judge rejects sale of Infowars to The Onion

Dick Van Dyke

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke, 98, 'safely evacuated' from Malibu home during horrifying wildfires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News